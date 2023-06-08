The Quad Cities area sent five teams to the Iowa state boys and girls soccer tournament in Des Moines.

There were double digit honorees from the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association and Iowa Girls Coaches Association as both released their respective all-state teams earlier this week.

For the boys, Pleasant Valley's Jack Kilstrom became a two-time all-state goalkeeper, but was selected to the first team this spring in the inaugural Class 4A group. The Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year notched 71 saves this spring and a 93.4 save percentage.

The Spartans had a second team pick in Jeffery Rinker, who paced them in goals with 16 and fired 55 of his 77 shots on target. Bettendorf's Xavier Potts became a two-time all-state honorable mention selection.

Assumption center back Luke Klostermann snared his second consecutive first team nod, this one coming in 2A. The senior was the captain of its runner-up back line that didn't allow a regulation goal in seven straight matches that lasted over a month.

Classmate and forward Roberto Medrano was named to the second team after registering a team-best 18 goals. He scored the final two goals in the Knights' 3-2 semifinal comeback over Nevada and twice in the championship match against Gilbert.

Klostermann and Medrano were named to the all-tournament team. Midfielder Sam Burkhart was an all-state honorable mention in his final year as a prep.

High-scoring forwards Juan Mateo of West Liberty and Marcus Blount of Clinton Prince of Peace garnered first and second team all-state honors, respectively.

Mateo led Class 1A with 40 goals and helped the Comets reach the state quarterfinals while Blount poured in 35 goals, second-most in the class. Both notched their second all-state nods in their high school career.

Bettendorf's Carson Bohonek and North Scot's senior duo of Lexi Ward and Kendall Knisley were named all-state honorees by the IAHSSCA and the IGCA.

Bohonek, a sophomore that had to replace Gatorade player of the year Avery Horner, didn't miss a beat with 37 goals that were the third-most in Class 3A and she fired 115 total shots this spring.

Knisley, headed to Missouri Western State, paced the Lancers with 17 goals and dished out 10 assists while Ward anchored the back line that allowed more than two goals just once all year.

Just on the IAHSSCA all-state team, Pleasant Valley's Morgan Russmann was listed as a first-team selection after scoring 41 goals in her junior season, second-most in 3A. The North Dakota State commit led the classification in total shots (146) and shots on goal (93).

In 1A, Assumption forward Dru Dorsey was a second team pick. She was the top goal scorer on the Knights with 19 of them finding the back of the net.

Muscatine's Laine Weikert and Bettendorf's Peyton Markham were named to the IGCA 3A all-state team. North Scott junior Reese Hilsenbeck was selected in 2A while Assumption's tandem of Lyvia Hulsbrink and Piper Seberg were named on the 1A team.