 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fulton Unity Christian delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Moline Quad Cities Christian 2-1

  • 0

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Fulton Unity Christian chalked up in tripping Moline Quad Cities Christian 2-1 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 22.

In recent action on September 15, Moline Quad Cities Christian faced off against Dixon Faith Christian and Fulton Unity Christian took on Galesburg Christian on September 8 at Fulton Unity Christian High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer to team up with old rival Rafael Nadal for final match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News