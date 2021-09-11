 Skip to main content
Orion sets a fast pace to trip Abingdon-Avon 7-3
Orion jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 7-3 win over Abingdon-Avon in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

The Chargers drew first blood by forging a 5-1 margin over the Tornadoes after the first half.

Fireworks started in the final half as the two teams finished the period in a 7-3 tie.

