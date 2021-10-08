 Skip to main content
Port Byron Riverdale casts spell on Princeton 3-2
Port Byron Riverdale casts spell on Princeton 3-2

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Port Byron Riverdale to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Princeton 3-2 in Illinois boys soccer action on October 8.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Rams and the Tigers settling for a 1-1 first-half knot.

Conditioning showed as the Rams outscored the Tigers 2-1 in the final period.

