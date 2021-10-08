Port Byron Riverdale casts spell on Princeton 3-2

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Port Byron Riverdale to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Princeton 3-2 in Illinois boys soccer action on October 8.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Rams and the Tigers settling for a 1-1 first-half knot.
Conditioning showed as the Rams outscored the Tigers 2-1 in the final period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.