Moline 2, Quincy 1: Aydin Caras-O'Neal scored two goals after the game was scoreless at halftime to help the Maroons remain undefeated and earn a key Western Big 6 Conference road win. Sam Ramirez added an assist for Moline (7-0, 3-0 Big 6), which scored both goals from close range. Moline out-shot Quincy 12-7 and keeper Owen Gault had three saves for the Maroons. Andrew Brown had the lone goal for Quincy (2-6, 2-1) in a matchup of last year’s co-Big 6 champions.

United Township 4, Geneseo 0: Following a lightning delay in Geneseo, the Panthers struck for four times in a shutout of the Maple Leafs. Carter Roman, Yovani Gonzalez, Elijah Nache, and Brodie King had goals for UT (8-1, 3-0 Big 6) and Ben Raymond had five saves in the shutout. Carson Killam had two assists and Joe Timler had another for UT in the win. UT and Moline are the last remaining undefeated teams in the Big 6. Geneseo is 0-6, 0-3.

Galesburg 4, Sterling 2: The Silver Streaks (5-2-1, 1-2 Big 6) notched their first conference win on the road following a four-goal performance by Sam Satisky. Sterling fell to 5-6-2, 0-3.

Alleman vs. Rock Island ppd: The Western Big 6 Conference matchup at the Alleman Athletic Complex was postponed following Tuesday's afternoon rain. No makeup date has been set.