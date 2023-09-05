Rock Island Alleman grabbed the final advantage in a 5-4 extra time victory over Galesburg on Sept. 5 in Illinois boys high school soccer.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 2-2 tie through the first half.

Nothing was decided in the final half, with the Pioneers and the Silver Streaks locked in a 3-3 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Rock Island Alleman and Galesburg locked in a 4-4 stalemate.

The Pioneers got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.