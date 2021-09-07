 Skip to main content
Tuxedo fitted for a tie between Geneseo and East Moline United Township 2-2
There was no difference between Geneseo and East Moline United Township after the two schools fought to a 2-2 deadlock for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 7.

Neither defense permitted goals in the first half, leaving the score 0-0 at first half.

Recently on September 1 , Geneseo squared up on Moline in a soccer game . For more, click here.

