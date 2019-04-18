The Bettendorf Bulldogs knew full well what kind of effort they were in for Thursday afternoon.
With former assistant coach David Gamble now standing on the opposite sideline as the new head coach of Class 3A No. 15 Davenport North, the Bulldogs faced a unique test in preparing for an opponent they've come to know so well.
"He helped develop the younger players on this team, and Dave was with me for nine years so it's like a soccer family," Bettendorf head coach Ben Pennington said. "It's a difficult game to prepare for psychologically."
The Class 3A No. 10 Bulldogs passed the test, scoring three goals in the second half to grab a 5-0 win over the Wildcats at North High School.
Gamble had served as an assistant at Bettendorf since 2010 and had North off to its best start in years, which meant the Bulldogs knew they had to be sharp right from the start.
"You know he's going to coach a really good team so you've got to mentally prepare for that and come out with some added intensity," junior George Elias said. "They definitely shocked some people coming in here. He's really turned the program around."
The Bulldogs came out strong right from the start, grabbing a 1-0 lead on a goal from Reed Shea in the ninth minute. Elias scored on a cross from Ian Silva in the 30th minute to up the lead to 2-0. That halftime lead was built on through another pair of goals from Shea and Elias, and Tristan Wakefield capped the scoring in the 73rd minute.
This was a big test for the upstart Wildcats, taking on a program that had been to the state tournament 19 times, including finishing second last year.
"Physically, mentally, we were ready," Gamble said. "We ran into a team with a lot of soccer players, and we tried to come out and fight it with heart. Sometimes, soccer beats heart, and that's what happened today."
Since a 6-0 start, the Wildcats (7-3, 2-2) have lost three of their last four, including consecutive MAC games. Gamble made sure his team knew there's still plenty of things it can accomplish heading into the latter half of the season.
"I told them at the end of the game, 'You're 7-3 right now, and there's a lot of teams in the state that would like to be 7-3,'" Gamble said. "We knew the middle of our schedule was going to be really brutal. ... We know what's in line for us, but third place in the MAC is still up for grabs. ... That's never been talked about at North."
Bettendorf, meanwhile, has regained its form following a loss to Pleasant Valley. The Bulldogs (4-1, 4-1) have won their last two games by a combined score of 10-0 and feel the intensity level has risen to a new level.
"We kind of needed to be put in our place against PV," Elias said. "You're coming off a season where you finish second at state, you're missing a lot of seniors and we just needed to be put in our place. Come to practice with good intensity, clear minds and just restart and build from that. We're coming to practice 15 minutes early, we're working harder at practice. We're making our tackles, we're winning our headers so it's a lot better."