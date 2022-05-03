Bulldogs comeback to top Muskies in double overtime

Bettendorf's only two losses this year have come in penalty kicks.

Alma Gonzalez-Hayes made sure the Bulldogs avoided another shootout.

The Bettendorf sophomore buried a penalty kick with 1.7 seconds left to lift the Class 3A No. 11 Bulldogs to a 6-5 double overtime win over 10th-ranked Muscatine at TouVelle Stadium, completing a three-goal comeback after the Muskies held a 4-1 halftime lead.

"Keep it cool, a lot of pressure but I knew what to do," said Gonzalez-Hayes, whose goal helped the Bulldogs avenge a pair of losses to Muscatine last year. "It feels great, I think it really shows how much we wanted it and how much we've improved since last year."

After Muscatine (5-4, 3-1 MAC) used a three-goals in 11-minute stretch to take a 4-1 lead, Gonazalez-Hayes started the comeback less than 30 seconds into the second half, getting a foot on a cross from Carson Bohonek to cut the Muscatine lead to 4-2.

"I think it definitely really got us going," Gonzalez-Hayes said. "We knew we had to start out tough, so Carson had been playing great all night and coach was telling us we had to get on those balls that were coming across. I saw it and I took the opportunity."

Avery Horner scored in the 45th minute to cut the lead to 4-3 and Bohonek had a chance to tie the game two minutes later but her shot hit off the left post.

Muscatine got a goal back in the 51st minute when a corner was cleared directly to the foot of Grace Bode for a goal to put Muscatine back up 5-3.

But instead of being deflating, the goal seemed to light a fire under the Bulldogs, in particular Horner. The Iowa State commit showed off all her skills, scoring a penalty kick goal in the 55th minute, then tying the game with her third goal of the half in the 62nd minute.

"Once we scored the one, we were just all positive from there," Horner said. "I had in the back of my head how hard my defense was working, they were working so hard to keep it out of that backfield against super fast girls up top, so I knew I needed to do my job, I needed to help them out. So every time I turned, I just thought, let's go forward."

Despite 10 goals in the first 62 minutes, neither team found the net for the next 37, despite quality chances from both sides. The game looked to be headed for overtime until Bohonek took the ball down the right hash marks and drew the late penalty.

"You can't describe it in words, you just can't," Muscatine head coach Edgar Arceo said. "Two PKs, it's heartbreaking, not as adults, but for the kids, for it to end with one second left. What can you do? ... It's unfortunate, for lack of better words."

Muscatine can't dwell too long on the loss. The Muskies play Bettendorf (9-2, 5-2) again on Saturday as part of their home invitational and still have games against Assumption and Pleasant Valley left on their schedule.

"It's one of the biggest things that they've really overcome this year, is that short term memory; whether you win or lose, you come back to work the next day," Arceo said. "They've done a good job all year. I know this one is going to sting a little more."

The game brought back memories of a 2015 regional final between the two teams, where Bettendorf overcame another three-goal deficit against Muscatine with three goals in 12 minutes, eventually winning in penalty kicks.

Though the stakes of that game were higher, Hornaday said Tuesday's performance was the most resilient win the program has ever had.

"Because we came back in this one and then Muscatine got a goal," Hornaday said. "I would have to say this one, just in terms of every little obstacle that we had to face in the game was just a little bit tougher."

