DES MOINES — For 60 minutes, Bettendorf played right with Cedar Rapids Washington.
But after a red card was assessed to the Bulldogs, the Warriors took advantage, scoring three goals in four minutes to grab a 3-0 win in a Class 3A consolation match Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex.
Bettendorf (13-4) finished fourth with the loss, its third straight top-four finish at the state tournament, despite graduating eight starters from last year's runner-up squad.
"This was a fantastic season. Almost an entirely new team and a bit of a surprise, we've got a fourth-place trophy at the front of the bus," Bettendorf head coach Ben Pennington said. "I really enjoyed this season; it was neat to put together a new team."
Pennington said the red card was given to Reed Shea after Shea attempted a bicycle kick in the box and made contact with a Washington player.
"The game totally changed," Pennington said. "We're one man down and they score three goals in the next five minutes, and that was it.
"I'm proud of how we played, I thought we played well."
Brooks Papendick scored in the 65th minute, then junior Merci Ngiriweneza added a goal in the 66th minute. Papendick capped the scoring run in the 68th minute with his second goal of the game.
The Bulldogs contained Washington senior Keaton Woods, who spent five months with the Real Salt Lake Development Academy before returning to Cedar Rapids and had scored 19 goals in 13 games entering Tuesday's game.
Juniors Joe Byrne and Sam Cotton were both selected to the all-tournament team, giving the Bulldogs a solid core for next year along with the return of leading scorer George Elias.
Bettendorf graduates seven seniors, including midfielder Ian Silva and goalkeeper Micah Poole, but Pennington likes where the future is heading.
"We have a lot to look forward to, and I think those young kids gained a lot of confidence," Pennington said. "We got to see some of the best teams."
Comets finish fourth: West Liberty earned its third fourth-place finish in school history, falling 2-1 in double overtime to Sioux Center.
Jahsiah Galvan gave West Liberty the early lead with a goal in the second minute, his third of the tournament.
The Comets (12-9) held onto that one-goal lead until the 63rd minute when Lopez Santos tied the game.
Jesus Granillo ended the game with a goal in the 98th minute as the Warriors finished third for the first time in school history.