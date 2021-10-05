Bulldogs' Horner commits to Iowa State

Avery Horner has known since middle school she wanted to continue playing soccer beyond high school.
It was just a matter of finding the right fit.
"Honestly, it really is a sport I've loved my whole life," she said.
Horner, coming off an all-state season last spring where she tallied 35 goals and recorded 18 assists for Bettendorf High School, verbally committed to Iowa State University last week.
The forward and attacking midfielder can sign a national letter of intent with the Cyclones in November and will join the program for the 2022 fall season.
Xavier University, South Dakota State, Missouri, Nebraska and Drake were among the other schools on Horner's short list.
"It was definitely a very, very stressful process keeping up with different coaches," Horner said. "The last couple of months have been really busy and I've been getting more exposure, which was super good for me in the long run.
"It was just a matter of narrowing it down to what I wanted."
Horner took visits to Iowa State, Xavier and South Dakota State. The Cyclones were at one of Horner's tournaments in California this summer.
After a trip to the Ames campus, things fell into place.
"It felt so right," she said. "The coaches are awesome, the athletic facilities are awesome and there are a lot of good perks to being a student-athlete there."
Iowa State extended a scholarship offer to Horner last month. About two weeks later, she accepted it. The Cyclones are 4-6 this season, 1-1 in Big 12 play.
"I'm really excited," she said. "I think I can be a big help offensively and they play a similar style to the way I like to play. They like to move the ball around.
"The coaches there are going to work with me to expand my soccer skills and help me become better at the next level."
Horner has plenty of experience on her resume outside of high school soccer.
In January 2019, Horner went to the U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program Girls National Training Camp in Florida. She competes for a Sporting Iowa ECNL (Elite Club National League) team based out of Des Moines.
"That has prepared me for the next level," Horner said.
Track also has aided Horner's development.
A member of Bettendorf's track and field program, Horner's speed and quickness were attractive traits to college coaches.
"That's a huge part of my success, especially for my position," she said. "It is getting myself in scoring opportunities and getting behind the line of defense. The speed on the ball is really important and being quick with my feet."
Horner said her family was pretty neutral on which state school to cheer for growing up. Her parents are Northern Iowa graduates. Her brother, Ethan, attends school at the University of Iowa. Now, Horner will be a Cyclone.
"I guess there will be a little bit of a rivalry now," Horner said.
First, she has some unfinished business next spring. The Bulldogs lost in last year's Class 3A regional final to Pleasant Valley.
Horner, who has scored 48 goals and recorded 28 assists in two seasons (no sophomore year because of COVID-19), is excited about her senior campaign.
Her sister, Mira, is a freshman and could be dishing passes to her older sister from the midfield.
"That will be fun to play with her," Avery said, "and it will be my last chance at making it to state."