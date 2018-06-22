Bettendorf's boys soccer team won its third straight MAC title and finished second in the state. Rock Island reached heights previously unknown to the program.
That success is well-represented as the Bulldogs and Rocks lead the annual Quad-City Times All-Area team.
Gloire Luwara, who scored a school-record 36 goals to lead Rock Island to its first-ever Western Big Six soccer title, is one of four Rocks on the top two teams. He is joined on the first team by senior midfielder Bryce Kent. Forward Owen Beltran and midfielder Isaac Carr are on the second team.
Luwara added 10 assists to help the Rocks win 19 games and was named to the Chicagoland Soccer all-state team for his efforts.
Bettendorf relied on its senior leadership to carry it to its best state tournament finish since 2005. The Bulldogs also have four individuals on the top two teams. Forward Dustin Harris, midfielder Blake Rollinger and defender Brant Mueller are on the first team and defender Dawson Gamble made the second-team.
Harris scored 22 goals and added seven assists for 51 points this year and converted on over 56 percent of his shots.
Fellow state qualifier Assumption and Western Big Six contender Moline each had two first-team selections.
The Knights are led by forward Trent Fitzpatrick and midfielder Sam Moore, repeat first-team selections from last season. The Maroons are led by defender Justin Kuffler, who also earned Chicagoland and Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state honors. Moline's keeper Artura Zavala is also on the first team after posting 10 shutouts.
Pleasant Valley's Anthony Pena (four goals, four assists); Central DeWitt's Jesper Andreassen (19 goals) and Muscatine's Antonio Melendez (13 goals, five assists) round out the top team.