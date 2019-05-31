DES MOINES — Bettendorf's defensive mantra is "Win balls out of the air."
It works pretty well on offense, too.
Joe Byrne headed in a free kick from Ian Silva in the 76th minute to give Bettendorf a 1-0 win over Urbandale at a Class 3A quarterfinal Friday at the Cownie Soccer Complex.
"Ian plays some of the best set pieces in the state of Iowa so I knew we were going to have a chance at it so I stayed back post," Byrne said. "The balls were coming a little long today and we were not cleaning them up so I decided to stay wide and then come in. The ball hit the head then the back of the post and went in.”
Silva said Byrne wasn’t originally the intended target, but he wasn’t upset with the result, which sent Bettendorf (13-2) into a state semifinal game for the third straight season. The Bulldogs play top-seeded and defending champion Waukee today at 5 p.m., a rematch of last year’s state title game.
“I knew George Elias was asking for it back post, but it was either him or Joe,” Silva said. “Joe, fortunately, got ahead of George and he was able to put it in.”
It was a sweet way to end the game after Bettendorf had a goal waived off because of an offsides call earlier in the half off another Silva set play.
“When that was negated, we were all super frustrated and super mad,” Silva said. “But we used that to fuel us and push us to keep going forward.”
Bettendorf used its speed out wide to push the ball up and frustrate the J-Hawk defenders. Urbandale (14-6) was called for 14 fouls to Bettendorf’s five, and the Bulldogs eventually took advantage.
Meanwhile, Bettendorf’s defense continues to lock up opponents after making a personnel change midway through the season. Urbandale had plenty of speed, but the Bulldog back line prevented Alex Economos and Recardo Wleh from getting behind them, forcing any J-Hawk shots to come away from any dangerous areas.
Bettendorf recorded its fourth straight shutout and 12th of the season.
“We win balls out of the air, and if they can’t get in the box, they can’t get goals,” senior defender Sam Schluensen said. “That’s our big motto, is win balls out of the air.”
Bettendorf now turns its attention to top-ranked Waukee, who beat the Bulldogs 3-0 last year to claim its third straight title. The Warriors took care of Cedar Rapids Kennedy to move to 20-0 on the season and extend their winning streak to 26 games dating back to last season.
“We’re going after the best team in Iowa, and it’s nice to have that shot,” Bettendorf head coach Ben Pennington said. “Last year I thought we were just gassed. … This year, play great defense and counterattack.”
There are a lot of new faces on this Bulldog team, which graduated eight starters from last year’s runner-up squad, but those who saw the field last year know what to expect.
“They’re super skillful,” Silva said. “If you just go in at them, diving, thinking they’re just another team that kicks it long, you’ll get smoked.”
However, this Bettendorf team continues to exude confidence with every step it takes toward its final goal.
“That’s Bettendorf sports, we don’t fall down to anyone,” Schluensen said. “We continue to battle no matter what, and we’re always going to get to the top, where we’re supposed to be.”