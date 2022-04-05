Carr nets hat trick in Rocky girls soccer win

On a rainy Tuesday night at Rocky Stadium, Denise Carr's hat trick proved to be all the Rock Island girls’ soccer squad needed to best United Township High School in the Western Big 6 matchup.

With the 3-0 victory, the Rocks improved their early season record to 5-3-2, and 1-1-1 in the conference. United Township fell to 1-4, and 0-3 in the WB6.

Carr was the offensive star of match for Rock Island as the junior midfielder scored all three of the Rocks goals on the night. Carr got the scoring started with an unassisted goal at the 10-minute mark on a breakaway when the UT goalkeeper was forced to leave the goal, and she again scored an unassisted goal with 10 minutes remaining in the first half from the right corner to give Rock Island a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Rock Island scored the third and final goal of the match just four minutes into the second half of play, with Carr finding the net from the right corner, assisted by freshman Olivia Samuelson.

Throughout much of the game, the Rocks worked the ball on the offensive side of the field with aggressive ball movement, dominating the time of possession. On the defensive side of the field, senior Uda Kimba and sophomore Riley Hawotte provided excellent field coverage throughout the entire match, limiting United Township’s ability to create shot-making opportunities.

Rock Island’s sophomore goalkeeper, Addie Bomelyn also turned in a flawless performance in backing up her teammates, collecting saves on all three of UT’s scoring chances. The work of UT’s junior goalkeeper, Olivia Hansen, was a bright spot on the night for the Panthers.

The second half of the match was hampered by periodic downpours, but even with the wet conditions, the Rock Island forwards and midfielders consistently advanced the ball into scoring position, and displayed solid footwork and aggressive play. On the offensive side, Carr’s play was augmented throughout the match by the passing and ball movement of Samuelson, senior Olivia Bowman, senior Soe Paw and junior Juanita Lopez.

Rock Island out-shot UTHS, 8-3, and worked on the offensive side of the field for 6 corner kicks to just one for UT. Neither team was penalized in the contest. Rocky next travels to Orion for a battle with Orion-Sherrard on Wednesday, and United Township faced Rockford Boylan at home on Saturday.

