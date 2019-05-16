Midway through the season, Davenport Central was at a crossroads.
The Blue Devils were mired in a three-game losing streak, sitting at 5-5 and had just lost senior and last year's leading goal scorer Bobby Nikolopoulos for the season with a knee injury.
"We refocused a little bit, looked at what we are as a team, what are we good at, and what can we build from," head coach Sean Harkness said. "Coming off (a 2-1 loss to Muscatine that lengthened the losing streak to three games), Bobby getting hurt, I think the guys were a little down, lost perspective a little bit, but it's frustrating."
That frustration proved useful as Central responded with five straight wins, capped by a 2-0 win over North Scott on Thursday at Brady Street Stadium to wrap up the regular season 10-5, 5-4 in the MAC, finishing tied for third in the conference race.
"We had to adapt so much but it was really successful how we did it," freshman Nate Hummel said. "It's hard to lose (Nikolopoulos), he scored 20 goals last season, but we had to change our game plan, change our formation and fill his spot."
After Nikolopoulos was given a senior send-off, taking the opening kick and subbing out to a warm applause, Rufino Rodriguez put Central up 1-0 in the 30th minute, then Hummel added a strike from about 25 yards out in the 36th minute, his team-leading 12th goal of the season.
During this five-game winning streak, the Blue Devils have outscored opponents 20-1, the only goal allowed was in an 8-1 win over Central DeWitt.
The Lancers (8-7, 5-4) upped the pressure in the second half, but couldn't break through against the Blue Devil back line.
"I feel like we've been connected and I've tried to be a little more vocal and keep everyone together. It's just been clicking," senior defender Alex McLeland said. "It's always a good feeling as a defender to not let any in. They did very well, we were under pressure quite a bit and I feel our confidence is very high right now."
Because of the midseason struggles, Central didn't receive a first-round bye in the postseason and will host Linn-Mar on Monday. If they win that game, the Blue Devils will then have to hit the road to take on second-ranked Iowa City West on Wednesday.
Is there a chip on the shoulder?
"Definitely," Harkness said. "You can't ask to come in hotter."
While Central enters the postseason red hot, North Scott is trending in the wrong direction, having lost four straight entering the postseason, all shutouts.
"We did some really good things in the first half, controlled a lot and in the second half, really controlled it, we just can't finish," North Scott head coach Troy Bendickson said. "Part of that is us, part of that is them, they defend very well, they're very organized, so hats off to them."
By virtue of earning the No. 2 seed in their substate, the Lancers have the benefit of a first-round bye and six days to find answers before their semifinal match on Wednesday.
"We have to redeem these four losses, they have to mean something, it has to motivate," North Scott head coach Troy Bendickson said. "I would never ask for a four-game losing streak but it happened, we can't change it so we have to let it motivate us, from training out."