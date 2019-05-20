Once a team reaches the postseason, it does not necessarily matter how well you play — it only matters that you win.
The Davenport Central boys soccer team put that theory to work as the Blue Devils scored two first-half goals against Linn-Mar during a Class 3A substate opener Monday night. But Central had to hold on for dear life in the second half as the Lions threw everything at the home team to try and rally from that deficit.
Ultimately, Central held on for a 2-1 win at Brady Street Stadium. The Blue Devils won their sixth game in a row and earned a substate semifinal date with Iowa City West at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Iowa City.
For most of the contest, it was hard to tell which team had five wins coming into the contest as the Lions (5-13) were in attack mode, trying to extend their season. Linn-Mar's used a big, physical front line to keep the Blue Devils' defense and midfield on its toes. While the hosts did actually match the visitors for shots on goal in the first (4-4), in the second half, Linn-Mar out-shot the Blue Devils, 8-2.
"The only reason (Linn-Mar) is 5-12 is because they play in, quite possibly, the best conference (Mississippi Valley) in Iowa," Central midfielder Luke Hummel said of the opponents. "They are a great team and they really got after us. We looked at the 5-12 record and we said 'Don't disregard their skill level.' Their record did not mean much. We were fortunate that our defense came up huge for us."
Hummel, along with junior Michael Moran, freshman Lucas George and Kevin Garcia in the midfield, slowed down the Lions down enough to prevent big runs through the middle.
However, Linn-Mar tested Central's back line with over-the-top passes and quick strikes down the sidelines. Nathan Frost, Anthony Mirr, Alex McLeland and Akugri Aboyure made some big plays to put out fires.
In particular, McLeland and Aboyure made one-on-one plays as final defenders that saved goalkeeper Ben Krogman from taking on Linn-Mar attackers by himself in the final 15 yards.
Krogman also made some key decisions to come out of his goal to snag balls that might have given the Lions better opportunities. The junior keeper recorded eight saves for Central (11-5).
"We were holding on, at times, but we did what we needed to," Hummel said.
The last 20 minutes of the first half was when Central did its damage.
Hummel played a long ball over the top to a streaking George down the right side in the 22nd minute that appeared to give George at decent shot a wide open chance. But Linn-Mar keeper Skyler Bertsch came charging out of his goal and actually collided with George just inside the penalty box to make a save by knocking the ball away.
But after the officials huddled and conferred, a penalty shot was awarded to the Blue Devils. Nathe Hummel converted the penalty to put Central up 1-0.
The Blue Devils kept up the pressure for the rest of the half and it resulted in Luke Hummel, again, playing an excellent pass down the left side this time that helped free up Jose Lara. Lara latched onto the pass and beat his defender and the Lions' goalie from 12 yards out to the left post with 51 seconds left in the half.
"The penalty shot kind of got us going a little bit and to make it 2-0 right before half was huge," Luke Hummel said.
But after the halftime break, it was the visitors that roared for the rest of the contest. Linn-Mar's aggression resulted in its own penalty shot being awarded in the 65th minute. Kody Waterman converted the PK to cut the lead to 2-1 and made the home fans nervous for the final 15 minutes.
But the Central defense was up to the task.
"Linn-Mar had to throw the sink at us to try and get goals," Central coach Sean Harkness said. "What was impressive was as much as they pressured us, they did not have great opportunities at goal. We did limit them to lots of crosses, shots from distance and forced things out-of-bounds. Those last five minutes, we were able to keep things in the middle and bottled up. We just grinded out the result and, in the playoffs, that is going to happen."