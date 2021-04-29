Central hustle leads to upset of Muscatine

“I can see enough,” Diaz said with a laugh about the pass. “But I felt like we had the momentum and I wanted to keep it going.”

Muscatine got on the board when junior Miles Melendez, who had the best overall game for the Muskies, sent in a free kick from about 35 yards out in the 17th minute. The shot got through the hands of Central goalie Jackson Jeyes and hit the crossbar. Jeyes temporarily did not know where the ball was and Jackson Othmer headed in the rebound to put the visitors on top, 1-0.

Melendez nearly tied the game in the 68th minute when he hit another free kick from 30 yards out nearly perfect toward the top left corner. But Blue Devils keeper Deyvin Amador jumped and just got enough of his hand on the ball to make the ball hit the crossbar and bounce away. Amador replaced Jeyes, who left in the second half with an injury, even though Amador is not in the normal goalkeeper rotation.

“Deyvin has been begging me to play some goalie,” Munoz said with a laugh. “But he made a great play for us.”

As for the Muskies, who fell out of a first-place tie with Pleasant Valley with the loss, coach Jose Varela said his team’s effort in the second half was simply not good enough.

“Give credit to Central for coming out strong in the second half but we just had a lack of execution and a lack of focus,” Varela said. “We did not play to our level and we paid the price.”

