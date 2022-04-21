Central nets four goals in 15 minutes to beat Assumption

Down two goals early against Assumption, Davenport Central needed a spark.

Carter Hurst provided it.

The Blue Devil senior defender scored a goal and added an assist in a six-minute span, spurring a four-goal run in 15 minutes as Central grabbed a 4-3 win over Assumption Thursday at Brady Street Stadium.

It's the first win for Central over Assumption since 2017.

"That definitely propelled us through the rest of the game," Hurst said of that six-minute span. "I think that's exactly what we needed to get the win at the end."

Hurst took a through pass from Nathan Hummel and fired a blast off the right post and into the net to get Central (5-3, 2-3 MAC) on the board in the 30th minute. Six minutes later, Hurst supplied the pass to a streaking Cortez Brown, whose shot leaked through the Assumption goaltender to level the score.

"Throughout the season, Nathan and I have really been working in and out of the middle and I saw a gap through the middle and he saw it too. I guess that's our chemistry from playing together for so long," Hurst said. "When Cortez is in the game, I'm looking to play the ball more directly and just break lines with him and abuse that pace that he has."

Central took the lead on a goal from Hummel in the 43rd minute, his 14th of the season.

"We just didn't come out with intensity; we've played so intense the entire year. I couldn't tell you what happened, we just came out flat," Hummel said. "We got those two goals, got the momentum back, went inside and (head coach Franco Munoz) gave one (heckuva) speech, he was great."

As for what Munoz said to spark the team?

"I basically said, there comes a time where you guys have to appreciate every second out here," Munoz said. "After COVID, four years goes really fast, so you've got to play with heart and soul out here and you've got to play with every intention out there, and most importantly, every second you've got to live in. I said, you've got 40 minutes, you give it everything you have, and now you're playing for each other.

"They stepped up."

Lukas George provided an insurance goal with a free kick from 45 yards out that sailed into the top left corner to put Central up 4-2 in the 45th minute to cap the run.

"Lukas, my buddy, my man," Hummel said. "I was going up for it, the most perfect shot I think I've ever seen in my life. I've played forward my entire life and never have I scored a goal that amazing. That was, oh my gosh, I can't even explain. I went up for the header and I didn't have to hit it. It was right in the top corner, it almost hit both the crossbar and the sidebar. It was just amazing, no way of stopping that, nobody's stopping it."

George's goal was a necessary one as Roberto Medrano buried a cross from Charlie Leinart to cut the lead to 4-3 in the 66th minute. The Knights pressured the rest of the match but couldn't net the equalizer.

Medrano had two goals on the night, his first coming in the 10th minute and Billy Moore opened the scoring with a goal in the 6th minute. The Knights (2-3, 1-2) are looking for consistency, not just on the field, but consistency in scheduling after numerous games have been either canceled or postponed this year due to weather.

"It's been tough," Assumption head coach Greg Zeller said. "We're coming together, but we just need some games. You can only run against yourself for so long. ... For the most part, we had our highs and lows. When we played well, we looked good and then we just didn't sustain it."

