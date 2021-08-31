Clutch finish puts UT soccer past Sterling to open Big 6 play

SILVIS — The United Township High School boys soccer team used a strong finish on Tuesday night to open its season with a thrilling victory over Sterling in Western Big 6 play.
Senior forward Nelson Franco’s goal off an Akim Baba-Traore cross with 3:31 to play made the difference in UT’s 2-1 win at a rain-soaked Panther Pitch. Junior keeper Ismael Hernandez had a one-handed save in the final 30 seconds to hold off the Golden Warriors (2-2-2, 0-1 Big 6).
Hernandez was relieved to come up big in goal at the end after slipping earlier to allow Sterling’s Beckham Marquez to tie the game with a goal in the 69th minute.
“As soon as I saw Nelson score and that happened toward the end of the game, it was great.” Hernandez said. “Put under bad conditions with the rain and the mud and the puddles, but I think we triumphed overall. I think it was a great finish.”
Sterling looked to be the aggressor in the second half after UT controlled things in the first 40 minutes, holding a 7-1 advantage in shots with three on goal. Marcos Vasquez had a nice header goal in the eighth minute off an Andrew King free kick to give the Panthers the early lead.
UT finished with an 11-2 advantage in shots, with a five to one advantage in shots on goal.
Franco, who came off the bench Tuesday, said he called for the ball when he got open and the 6-foot-4 fellow senior Baba-Traore delivered.
“This is just the beginning, as we say,” said Franco. “There’s more to come after this and I hope we have a good season this year.”
The Panthers have 13 seniors and started eight in the win. Franco said he’s confident in this year’s group.
“We just hope to get better,” Franco said.” We still need to work on some passing, communication, but that’s the whole point of practice.”
UT’s first game was cancelled due to lightning the week prior.
UT coach Phil Weaver said he’s still feeling out which players fit where on the field, but opening the year with a Big 6 win is always a plus. The Panthers gave the ball away in the midfield at times, allowing Sterling to get more into the game as it progressed.
“We have to be better in possession, we have to be tidier with the ball,” Weaver said. “For me, it’s obviously trying to get the best out of my players.”
As the team continues to get match fit and get games under its belt, Weaver hopes the team can improve its short passing game.
“In the end, it’s nice to win. It’s nice to get off to a good start.”