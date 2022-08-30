Combs' goal helps Geneseo beat Moline 2-1 to open Big 6 play

Connor Nelson and Brayden Combs scored goals and the Geneseo defense closed things out down the stretch as the Maple Leafs opened Western Big 6 Conference play with a big 2-1 home conference win over Moline on Tuesday night.

It was Geneseo’s fourth straight conference win over Moline since joining the Big 6 with all four games decided by one goal.

Following a scoreless first half, senior captain Connor Nelson beat the defense and fired home a goal in the 47th minute.

Moline keeper Owen Gault denied Brayden Combs’ penalty kick attempt not long after to keep it 1-0 with a great low save, but Combs did not miss his second chance and scored in the 57th minute.

Geneseo coach Harvey Morton told the junior to keep his head in the game after this PK shot was just short, and he did just that.

“Missing that was a little tough on me and got in my head a little bit,” Combs said. “Just hearing him say that, just get it back up the field and do what you know how to do. I think just missing that gave me the motivation to get one back.”

Moline (2-2, 0-1 Big 6) was the aggressor down the stretch and Saiheed Jah got the Maroons on the board with a goal in the 61st minute.

It took the Geneseo (4-0, 1-0 Big 6) defenders holding strong to finish it as first-year prep soccer player and keeper Karson Emry had four saves.

“Our coaches told us Moline is not going to be easy, and we know that every year they are tough,” Nelson said. “We wanted to prioritize our defense and try to get some early goals.”

Moline had a number of good looks, but the Leafs out-shot Moline 7-5 on goal in the win.

Morton said the defense stepped up in the win.

“It was a good all-around team win, everybody played hard,” he said. “We were running ourselves off the field in that first half and everybody was getting tired. We just needed to slow down and hit some feet.”

Morton was proud of the team in Geneseo’s first big test of the season.

“I told the guys they weren’t going to get many chances on this team,” he said.

Geneseo players were called for three yellow cards and Moline was given one. Geneseo had two potential goals waived off due to offsides.

Moline coach Rick Sanchez had no comment after the game.

Morton got worried down the stretch, but the defense closed it out after what turned out to be the game-winner by Combs.

“We just missed a few early chances and then Brayden atoned for that, getting that PK back on that goal he scored, so I was happy for him,” Morton said. “He gave a great effort, he’s never going to stop. He’s good on the ball, he’s got a good strike, he just gets emotional sometimes so I wanted to yell at him to get him back in the game, but he did. He got right back in.”