Combs' late tally lifts Leafs to WB6 soccer title share

For the Geneseo High School boys' soccer squad, the mission of Tuesday's trip to Rock Island was straightforward.

Win, and earn a share of the 2022 Western Big 6 Conference championship.

However, the Rocks had other plans on a damp evening at Almquist Field, scoring twice in the second half to wipe out a two-goal deficit and put the pressure on the Maple Leafs.

Ultimately, Geneseo rose to the challenge as junior midfielder Brayden Combs scored the second of his two goals with 7:55 left in the second half. The Leafs held off a final Rocky flurry to prevail 3-2.

Finishing Big 6 play at 6-1, Geneseo (10-7-1) finishes as conference tri-champs with Moline and Quincy. It is the Maple Leafs' first taste of a league title since finishing as outright Big 6 champs in 2020-21.

"We came in here confident in everything we were doing, but we knew we couldn't take them lightly," said Combs. "In the Western Big 6, anything can happen. Each team brings its own style."

On the go-ahead goal, Combs was set up by senior forward Connor Nelson. Rock Island goalkeeper Eh Kier Moo came out for the ball, but could not haul it in, leaving an opening that Combs exploited.

"I can get to the ball; I'm one of our fastest guys on the backline," Combs said. "I saw (Moo) come out, and I knew where he was going to be. I knew if I could get to the ball, get one touch, I could get a shot through."

The goal by Combs was the answer the Leafs needed after the Rocks (6-15, 2-5 Big 6) saw the pressure they had applied on the Geneseo defenders and goalkeeper Karson Emry (six saves) pay off with a second-half rally.

After Luis Hernandez scored at the 56:36 mark off an Aidan Ntinyegwza helper to get the hosts on the scoreboard, Ben Goeh scored off a feed from Eh Gay with 13:05 left in the second half to make it a 2-2 game.

"We discussed that, that Rock Island would play well and could end up being the spoiler," said Geneseo coach Harvey Morton. "The first half we played well, but missed some opportunities. Then we switched ends and they got the wind (for the second half)."

The Rocks kept battling to the end, as a final flurry in front of the Geneseo net following a corner kick with seven seconds on the clock nearly resulted in another Rocky equalizer.

Rock Island's players and coaches thought a handball should have been called on that final sequence, but no whistle came.

"We felt there was a handball in the box, but I don't want that to be the story of the game," said Rock Island coach Enrique Sandoval. "Geneseo is a good team, and they deserve their place. We just wanted our guys to show up and give it their all."

Geneseo led 1-0 at halftime after Combs scored off an Ethan Ernst helper just 5:44 into the game. Just over a minute into the second half, an own goal made it a two-goal game.

But with Moo (nine saves) hanging tough in goal, Rock Island did not back down.

"Geneseo capitalized on a couple of our letdowns, but I thought it was a great effort from our team," said Sandoval. "I felt like we pressured them and took it to them the entire time."