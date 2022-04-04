Cullum nets five goals as Bettendorf beats Central

Alex Cullum scored one goal a season ago for the Bettendorf High School boys soccer team.

It took him 11 seconds to match that total, and not much longer to build on it.

Cullum scored five goals as Bettendorf cruised to an 8-0 season-opening Mississippi Athletic Conference win over Davenport Central Monday at TouVelle Stadium.

"I was expecting a couple goals, I was not expecting five," said Cullum, a junior. "Now with a little bit of experience playing last year, a couple minutes each game, helped me learn the pace of the game."

Cullum took the opening kick and raced down the sideline before cutting in and firing a shot past Central keeper Jackson Jeys. He added a goal in the seventh minute, jumping up to head an attempted clear from the Blue Devils, then also scored in the 19th, 55th and 57th minutes.

"He played a lot of defense when he was younger and he developed better touch but he hasn't stopped playing since the season ended, and because of his speed ... he just has that instinct now," Bettendorf coach Ben Pennington said. "It's no secret to us that he could do that."

Bettendorf didn't look like it was playing in its first game of the year. Passes were crisp, runs were well-executed, and Bettendorf (1-0, 1-0 MAC) used its speed to its advantage all night. The Bulldogs outshot the Blue Devils 30-4 and also had goals from Kaidan VanderWeele, Quentin Legrix and Ryan McNab.

"I have some kids who have played together for a long time and the chemistry is really good, they're easy to coach and I have more speed than I had last year," Pennington said. "A part of that is a couple of the kids you saw tonight that were really flying, they bought in."

As for Central, Cullum's opening salvo hit the Blue Devils (1-1, 0-1 MAC) hard, and they never recovered.

"We're already playing the myth of Bettendorf," Central coach Franco Munoz said. "They're a good team, they have the players, and the first 30 seconds did us in. After that, we looked defeated and we have to learn to rise from this, learn from it and most importantly, we've got to learn to play as a team, we can't be selfish. What happened is, then we got some players trying to do too much and we got exposed because they would leave some holes.

"It's a team sport, and everybody's got to be on the same page."

Munoz' message after the game was to make sure that, unlike the opening minutes of the game Monday, that this result doesn't take too long to move past.

"We've got to have a short memory," he said. "We have a lot of guys playing different positions ... and we've got to be flexible, and we've got to adjust."

