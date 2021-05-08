Davenport Central girls win defensive showdown with Rock Island

Goals have been hard to come by for the Davenport Central and the Rock Island girls’ soccer teams this season.
That didn't change Saturday.
In their inter-state match-up at Rocky Stadium, the visitors from Central scored the game’s lone goal 26 minutes into the second half and held off a last-minute assault on goal by Rock Island to win, 1-0.
Central senior Gracie Frandsen scored her first goal of the season, and Blue Devil goalkeeper Addisen Ford converted her fourth save of the contest to shut down a scoring attempt by the Rocks as time expired.
Davenport Central Nick Newman’s squad was the more offensively aggressive team throughout the afternoon, with eight shots on goal, compared to four from the Rocks.
“Our game-plan for the match was to control possession of the ball, and try to keep the battle on the offensive side of the field, and for the most part, we were able to accomplish those objectives,” Newman said. “We also had several opportunities to score, and it would have been nice to create a more comfortable lead, but we were able to put the ball in the net when we had a key opportunity and are happy to come away with the win.”
With the win, Central improves to 4-7 on the season. Even though Coach Mike Mertel’s Rock Island team endured the loss, the Rocks remain over .500 at 4-3.
“We knew we would be involved in a defensive clash with Davenport Central and that goals might be hard to come by; our coaching staff stressed after the match the importance of playing smarter, not harder,” Mertel said. “We’ve played three games this week, and conditioning is an issue, especially since the pandemic has affected the amount of soccer our girls have played in the last year and more.”
Going forward, Mertel said he is focused on improving his team’s mental approach, and building a more aggressive and confident offensive strategy.
“We had opportunities in the game, and looking forward this season, we will be working to attack the goal and use our quickness and ball skills to create more offense,” he said.
As for the Blue Devils, Newman has given his team one major challenge for this year’s campaign.
“Win out," he said. "Our primary goal is to win our final five matches, and to do that, we need to break through on offense and score more consistently and more often."