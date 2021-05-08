Davenport Central girls win defensive showdown with Rock Island

Goals have been hard to come by for the Davenport Central and the Rock Island girls’ soccer teams this season.

That didn't change Saturday.

In their inter-state match-up at Rocky Stadium, the visitors from Central scored the game’s lone goal 26 minutes into the second half and held off a last-minute assault on goal by Rock Island to win, 1-0.

Central senior Gracie Frandsen scored her first goal of the season, and Blue Devil goalkeeper Addisen Ford converted her fourth save of the contest to shut down a scoring attempt by the Rocks as time expired.

Davenport Central Nick Newman’s squad was the more offensively aggressive team throughout the afternoon, with eight shots on goal, compared to four from the Rocks.

“Our game-plan for the match was to control possession of the ball, and try to keep the battle on the offensive side of the field, and for the most part, we were able to accomplish those objectives,” Newman said. “We also had several opportunities to score, and it would have been nice to create a more comfortable lead, but we were able to put the ball in the net when we had a key opportunity and are happy to come away with the win.”