It only took a couple defensive mistakes from the Alleman High School girls soccer team for Quincy's Bri Lannerd to take advantage.

Lannerd scored early in overtime as the Blue Devils were able to hold off the Pioneers in a 2-1 Western Big 6 Conference win Monday night at the Alleman sports complex.

Quincy (9-2-3, 5-1 Big 6) snapped a two-game skid to sit alone in second place in the conference behind 5-0 Geneseo with two weeks left.

Alleman (6-3, 4-2) was out-shot 18-8 on goal in the 100-minute contest.

Lannerd said the team is banged up with injuries, but it does not want to make excuses. Lannerd entered the week tied with Geneseo's Katlyn Seaman with nine goals in conference play.

"We knew this was an important game," she said. "We knew Alleman was a good team and we needed to come in with our 'A' game."

Playing another competitive, physical and defensive game, goals again came at a premium.

Lannerd gave Quincy a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute on a low free kick that skipped through Alleman keeper Clair Hulke's legs.

Both teams had chances throughout the game, but shots went wide or were saved by each keeper. Taylor Fohey had seven saves and Hulke registered 16.

Gretchen Ellis got Alleman on the board late, cleaning up a deflected shot to score in the 71st minute off an Eliza Kramer assist.

Just a couple minutes into overtime, Lannerd took advantage of a feed from Rian Moore to score the eventual game winner.

"Rian had a great ball, I just happened to be there to finish it," she said. "But that was all our team working together and moving the ball and Rian played the ball beautifully into the box."

Alleman coach Randy Bollman thought his team responded well after Quincy's second goal in the 82nd minute, it just came down to the mistakes on defense.

The team did not hang its head and still made runs late until Quincy played keep away in the final minute.

"I think we made some mistakes that cost us," he said. "It happens. We're young. They're learning. Just try to reduce the mistakes."

Both of Quincy's goals resulted from defensive mistakes in Bollman's eyes.

"Good teams like that will punish you, and they did," he said. "We weren't getting as many looks as we could have or should have or needed to to get an extra goal in."

Bollman said the team has improved half by half since the challenging loss to Geneseo.

"We'll start working on some of the patterns that we need to up top and some more goals will start coming," he said.

Lannerd credited her defense as it mostly held Alleman in check in the win.

"Overall our defense played great," Lannerd said. "Our keeper (Fohey) was phenomenal. She had some huge saves tonight but she does that every night."