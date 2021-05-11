DeSplinter's OT goal at Moline keeps Leafs atop Big 6

Battling in an overtime scoreless tie at the Moline Soccer Bowl, Geneseo senior Taylor DeSplinter found the shot she wanted.

DeSplinter’s low line-drive strike into the corner of the net in the 85th minute keyed the Lady Leafs to a 1-0 Western Big 6 Conference win. It was their first official conference matchup with the Maroons after last season was canceled amid the pandemic.

Geneseo (6-0, 3-0 Big 6) keeps pace with Alleman at 3-0 in the conference after the Pioneers blew by Galesburg 14-0 on Tuesday night.

The Maroons (7-5, 3-2) put up a battle down five typical starters, mostly keeping Geneseo at bay despite being out-shot 12-4 on goal.

DeSplinter thought her team started out slowly with Moline the early aggressors against the undefeated Leafs.

“We knew this was going to be a hard game,” DeSplinter said after a chilly, 100-minute matchup that ended under the lights. “When overtime started, we picked it up. We knew it was our time.”

The Geneseo team captain and St. Ambrose University soccer commit said the Moline defense was on her back most of the game before she found her opening in the first of two 10-minute overtime periods.