DeSplinter's OT goal at Moline keeps Leafs atop Big 6

Battling in an overtime scoreless tie at the Moline Soccer Bowl, Geneseo senior Taylor DeSplinter found the shot she wanted.
DeSplinter’s low line-drive strike into the corner of the net in the 85th minute keyed the Lady Leafs to a 1-0 Western Big 6 Conference win. It was their first official conference matchup with the Maroons after last season was canceled amid the pandemic.
Geneseo (6-0, 3-0 Big 6) keeps pace with Alleman at 3-0 in the conference after the Pioneers blew by Galesburg 14-0 on Tuesday night.
The Maroons (7-5, 3-2) put up a battle down five typical starters, mostly keeping Geneseo at bay despite being out-shot 12-4 on goal.
DeSplinter thought her team started out slowly with Moline the early aggressors against the undefeated Leafs.
“We knew this was going to be a hard game,” DeSplinter said after a chilly, 100-minute matchup that ended under the lights. “When overtime started, we picked it up. We knew it was our time.”
The Geneseo team captain and St. Ambrose University soccer commit said the Moline defense was on her back most of the game before she found her opening in the first of two 10-minute overtime periods.
“It was so frustrating, because I couldn’t seem to turn or do anything,” she said. “When I finally got that break, it was so relieving. My teammates were there to cheer me on. I couldn't have gotten that goal without amazing passes from my teammates.”
Three of Moline's five missing starters are working through concussion protocols. Coach Jonathan Dreasler says they should be back for Monday’s Big 6 matchup at Quincy.
Backup goalkeeper Jessica Kenward, a Graceland University soccer commit, had 10 saves for Moline.
Moline did not have many good looks, but a point-blank shot sailing high and some fast breaks falling short were among the missed chances. Moline was called for a foul in the final minute of regulation as Caroline Hazen battled her defender for the ball approaching the Geneseo goal.
Dreasler was proud of how girls filled in as his team battled against another great team this season. Missing starters was not an excuse for the loss, its first after five straight wins.
“Tonight was just a fantastic battle of good hard soccer,” Dreasler said. “Geneseo made us work for what we had and I’m super proud, all smiles on the Moline side on how we performed tonight.”
Dreasler gave credit to Geneseo senior keeper Cadence Talbert, who had three saves in her clean sheet.
“She had some fantastic saves that quite frankly kept her team in it,” he said. “I thought she was just phenomenal tonight.”
Dreasler said his team showed its youth as five freshmen took the field for OT. Getting healthy and gaining varsity minutes one game at a time remains the primary goal.
“We got a lot of experience that was much-needed from here on out as we finish the regular season and look to get a good seeding in the regional,” Dreasler said.
Geneseo coach Harvey Morton said his team played well through the midfield and the defense stepped up, despite the offense not finishing well.
“We were in position tonight to come away with some opportunities and we didn’t complete it,” he said. “That’s one of the things we need to work on. Moline played us really well.”
Morton said his senior defenders Chloe Adams and Mikayla Warner play well on the back line and have strong communication, using their speed to get back.
Geneseo has two more road games ahead with Princeton on Friday and Bettendorf on Saturday before hosting United Township for Senior Night on Tuesday.
“We know that we have to pick it up every game. Every team is going to want to play us hard and want to beat us, we’re undefeated,” DeSplinter said. “We can’t underestimate any team.”