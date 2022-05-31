Disorder in the box once again sends Spartans home

DES MOINES — Once again, disorder in the box spelled doom for Pleasant Valley.

A year after a handball in the box in the final minute against Ankeny upended the Spartans, Pleasant Valley again saw its state tournament end in the first game, just minutes from overtime.

In the 76th minute, a ball into the box bounced around, eventually finding the foot of Avery Mathews, who scored to lift Ankeny to a 1-0 win in the Class 3A quarterfinals over Pleasant Valley Tuesday at Cownie Soccer Park.

"I'm all about those scrappy goals, that's really my forte," Mathews said. "I don't have the strongest leg in the game, I'm not the fastest, I'm not the most physical, but heck, if it's right in front of goal, I'm going to body it in there."

To see its state tournament once again end at the hands of the Hawkettes, and in similar, late-game fashion was tough to swallow for a Pleasant Valley team that played tough defensively up into those final minutes.

"I think with the goal, defensively we were just out of shape and not tracking our runners like we had been to start and throughout the whole game," senior center back Addie Kerkhoff said. "We got a little out of whack with that and communication was lacking in the last five minutes. That kind of showed when they scored.

"It's very disappointing. I think it kind of shows how we always need to be talking and how a little slip kind of messed us up there."

Mathews' goal was more than enough for an Ankeny (18-1) defense that has only allowed one goal all season. PV (13-6) pressed up in the final minutes but only mustered one shot and one corner in those final moments. The Spartans were held to just three shots all game and sophomore Morgan Russmann had limited touches after scoring 27 goals this season.

"They have four players across the back and they're really organized and they talk a lot and they're super compact," Russmann said. "I think with me being the only forward, they did a good job of piling on me the second I got the ball and I never had a second without one of them on my back."

PV struggled to get any offense in the first half but came out in the second half with plenty of energy and for the first 10 minutes looked poised to threaten Ankeny keeper Jasmine Moser.

The Spartans' best chance came midway through the half when a shot from Russmann sailed just over the net, and PV was limited the rest of the way, finishing with three total shots.

"It's tough to break through on them. We had a couple chances, I thought that second half was pretty even, but in the end, you make a mistake in the back and give them a couple extra chances, and they were really good, Johnny-on-the-spot to put one in the goal," PV head coach Ed Knupp said. "Tough loss for us, we'd like to get past that first round one of these years, but I tell you what, these seniors have put in four strong years and along with the players I've coached in the past, they've really set the bar high for PV soccer."

The Spartans graduate nine seniors who reached the state tournament in their three contested seasons. With the graduation of 38% of their scoring, Russmann knows the onus likely falls to her to make sure the Spartans continue their state tournament streak.

"We're definitely not going to take time off, we have to go right back to work ... if we want to be back here next year," Russmann said. "It's just going to take everyone working their hardest, every chance they get."

