Dorsey steps into new role as keeper, thrives for Knights

“We’ve had years and years of lessons in one season,” Maus said. “She’s done a great job figuring it out and being a solid keeper for us.”

Dorsey had very limited knowledge about all that goalkeeping entails.

“I didn’t know when to come out, when to punch the ball or catch the ball,” she said. “(Coach Maus) has really helped me. I think I’ve got it down a little bit.”

Dorsey had four saves in the championship match, including a punch out on a Des Moines Christian attempt in the 54th minute. She has the size and athleticism to cover much of the goal as well.

“You watch her and you can’t believe she wasn’t a keeper ever before,” senior Sam Scodeller said. “It just shows how much potential she has for this upcoming season. I know she’s going to continue to do great things.”

Defender Morgan Jennings labeled Dorsey as an athlete.

“She can be anywhere on the field and play very well,” Jennings said. “She has been a phenomenal fit at keeper.”