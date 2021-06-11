Dorsey steps into new role as keeper, thrives for Knights

DES MOINES — When Davenport Assumption girls soccer coach Elizabeth Maus threw the idea to Dawsen Dorsey about becoming a goalkeeper this season, it was met with trepidation.
“I was very iffy about it at first,” Dorsey admitted. “I’ve always played the field; it always has been part of my life.”
Maus felt Dorsey had the hands, athleticism and competitiveness to thrive in that position.
The junior made the move to the net full-time and it paid dividends for Dorsey and the Knights.
Assumption collected its fifth straight Class 1A state championship Friday with a 2-0 win over Des Moines Christian at the Cownie Soccer Complex. Dorsey was named to the all-tournament team as the keeper.
“If this is how we’re going to win a state championship, I’m going to do this for the team,” Dorsey said of the decision to move back there. “It has been rough and been hard, but we’ve gotten through it.”
Dorsey was a forward two years ago. She played defense at the beginning of the season for the Knights.
For the past six to eight weeks, it has been a crash course on goalkeeping. Maus, a former keeper, has spent around 30 minutes a practice with Dorsey going over fundamentals and technique.
“We’ve had years and years of lessons in one season,” Maus said. “She’s done a great job figuring it out and being a solid keeper for us.”
Dorsey had very limited knowledge about all that goalkeeping entails.
“I didn’t know when to come out, when to punch the ball or catch the ball,” she said. “(Coach Maus) has really helped me. I think I’ve got it down a little bit.”
Dorsey had four saves in the championship match, including a punch out on a Des Moines Christian attempt in the 54th minute. She has the size and athleticism to cover much of the goal as well.
“You watch her and you can’t believe she wasn’t a keeper ever before,” senior Sam Scodeller said. “It just shows how much potential she has for this upcoming season. I know she’s going to continue to do great things.”
Defender Morgan Jennings labeled Dorsey as an athlete.
“She can be anywhere on the field and play very well,” Jennings said. “She has been a phenomenal fit at keeper.”
Between Dorsey and the back line, Assumption yielded just one goal in the three state tournament matches. It was a significant improvement from the middle of the season when it allowed nine goals in a two-day stretch to Ames, Ankeny Centennial and Spencer.
“Stepping into this position has been scary,” Dorsey said. “All my teammates have really helped me and we put it together.”
Dorsey has one season remaining in high school, another year to learn the intricacies of goalkeeping.
“I enjoy it now, but it definitely is so different,” she said. “I went from running all over the place to standing back learning when to go and when to stay back.
“I’ve tried my best.”