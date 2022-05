Dorsey's golden goal for Lady Knights dooms Muskies

MUSCATINE — Dru Dorsey could sense a victory for the Assumption High School girls soccer team before it happened.

After the Lady Knights and Muscatine Muskies went 80 minutes of regulation and more than half of the 10-minute overtime scoreless, the Assumption freshman saw senior teammate Morgan Jennings streak down the right side of the field angling toward the middle and put the Muskies in a compromising situation.

One that ultimately led to a 1-0 overtime road win in Mississippi Athletic Conference play for the Class 1A top-ranked Lady Knights at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

"Morgan made a great run down the field," Dorsey said. "And (the Muscatine defense) had to choose to either step to her or defend me. They stepped up to Morgan and laid a perfect pass through and gave me a great opportunity."

Besides Assumption (11-4, 6-2 MAC), Pleasant Valley was a big winner as the Lady Knights' win assured the PV girls a Mississippi Athletic Conference title all to themselves.

"We've had some tough losses against some good teams this season," Assumption head coach Elizabeth Maus said. "But this was a great one to squeak out. I'm very proud of our girls' effort and the way they didn't stop.

"(Muscatine) is a good team, they have some great shooters, so this was a big win for us to end the regular season. Everyone in our conference seems to just keep getting stronger and stronger."

Pleasant Valley visits Muscatine (10-5, 5-2 MAC) on Tuesday for the regular season finale while Assumption is off to the postseason, where it will play the winner of West Liberty and Wapello on Wednesday in Class 1A Region 8.

It didn't help Muscatine's situation that senior Ally Franke was in goal for the Class 3A No. 10 Muskies in replacement of starter Indiana Stephens, who suffered an injury during Friday night's 6-0 Muscatine home win over Dubuque Hempstead.

Franke, an Upper Iowa University soccer commit who ordinarily starts as a defensive back, did everything she could to keep the Muskies in it. Though the real effect of Stephens' absence may have been that moving Franke go tend net thinned out the Muskie back line as the team's battled the heat and short recovery time.

"Ally stepped in today and did a phenomenal job," Muscatine head coach Edgar Arceo said of his keeper, who made five saves. "We are all really proud of her. She did everything she had to do on very, very short notice. We put in Ally and the girls trusted her.

"We wanted to run (Assumption). In the second half and into the overtime, we felt like we had a little more hop to our step than they did. We had a situation where we had to make a substitution out wide and they capitalized."

At the other end of the field, Muscatine kept Assumption senior goalie Dawsen Dorsey busy throughout as the Lady Knights keeper made a dozen saves.

Reflective of the score, the first half was a stalemate, with the ball being possessed slightly more by the Muscatine offense.

Momentum swung in favor of Muscatine for prolonged stretches of time, but the Muskies couldn't muster a goal even with over 25 shot attempts.

"This is a great win for us," Dru Dorsey said of the Lady Knights, who beat Central DeWitt 10-0 at home on Friday night in MAC play. "Especially on a quick turnaround and heading into the postseason. We always have a lot of adrenaline there to pick us up.

"We just had to keep pushing."

