Dorsey's stop in PKs lifts Assumption back to title game

DES MOINES — With Assumption High School girls soccer team pushed to the brink, Dawsen Dorsey rose to the occasion.

The senior goalkeeper made the key stop on Nevada's Savannah Skaggs in a penalty kick shootout, lifting the Knights to a 2-1 win (3-1 in PKs) Thursday at Cownie Soccer Park.

"We're in Des Moines, all these games are going to be tough and that's honestly what makes it exciting," Dorsey said. "We don't want to go into PKs but we won, it's exciting."

After the match, which sends Assumption into the state title game for the sixth straight year, head coach Elizabeth Maus — who was the keeper on Assumption's title teams in 2002 and 2003 — came over and lifted Dorsey into the air with a big hug.

"That's just pure mental toughness and grit, the girl's a strong competitor and I'd never count her out in any situation," Maus said of Dorsey. "I think people don't see the whole value of having a keeper coach that has had some experience doing it and there's just a different type of connection that we have together; she's able to run some things by me and I'm able to give her some pointers that some people may not have.

"It's just a great team effort between the two of us and the defense and I'm really happy with how today went."

This is only Dorsey's second season as keeper, but she's continuing to thrive in the role after being named to the all-tournament team last season.

A lot of that is due to her work with Maus.

"She's taught me everything I know," Dorsey said. "I didn't know a lot about the position or what to do. Obviously, PKs, had no idea how to do those but she's helped me a lot. We go through these things every day at practice. Before the PKs she comes up to me and she tells me, 'Just do it how we do in practice, keep your head up, let's go.'"

Nevada's Mayzi Weig and Alexandria Arnaud both missed their penalty shots over the net, while Assumption got PK goals from Gracen Ruggles, Lyvia Hulsbrink and Nataly Bahns.

Assumption is just the second school in state history to reach the finals six straight times. Only Cedar Rapids Xavier, which made the finals 10 straight times from 2004-2013, has a longer streak. The Knights will vie for their sixth straight state title against Des Moines Christian at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Early on, it looked like Dawsen's younger sister, Dru, would be the hero of the match.

With the Knights (16-4) smothering the Cubs (13-7) early in the second half of a scoreless match, Dru finally put Assumption on the board. The freshman headed in a perfectly placed ball from Ruggles on a corner in the 56th minute to put the Knights up 1-0 and received a hug from big sister in the process.

"Gracen had a perfect ball, I barely had to move and got good contact on it," Dru said. "One game left for (me and my sister), playing together, it's really special for us. Both of us played together in basketball but finishing it off with one last championship game, if we can come out and win, that's really special for us."

Dru's goal was part of a dominant second half in which the Knights had multiple good looks at goal.

And though they didn't bury any of those chances, they looked poised to make that one-goal advantage stand up, thanks to a dominant back line that held the Cubs out of the final third of the field.

But the Cubs pounced from the middle third, as Contessa Borwick launched a perfectly placed shot from about 40 yards out that sailed just over the outstretched arm of Dawsen and under the crossbar to tie the game in the 74th minute.

"Obviously that was a super good shot from far out, wasn't expecting it, but it was perfectly placed, top corner," Dawsen said. "I tried to get it but obviously it went in, not much I could do."

Borwick's goal sent the Knights to their first overtime game at the state tournament since 2015, and in the first 10 minutes, Nevada pressed hard, looking to end Assumption's title run.

But the Knights stood fast, and controlled the second 10 minutes before the game went to the shootout.

"To have us stay mentally tough the entire game, everyone on the field was getting after it the entire (100) minutes and I thought we had a few more opportunities than they had but unfortunately we didn't quite sink them when we had the opportunities," Maus said. "But it's a great win for us today and this will be good for us to have under our belts going against whoever we have in two days because they're going to be ready for us."

