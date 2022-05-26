Early score propels Lancer girls soccer to state

ELDRIDGE — It took just 27 seconds for No. 7 North Scott to score at the start of Thursday’s Class 2A Region 8 championship soccer match.

Kendall Knisley scored the early goal, setting the tone for what would be a 6-1 Lancer victory over visiting Mount Vernon.

“We’ve never scored that quickly,” Knisley said. “We said that we needed to score a goal really early to build some momentum. I put it to Sophie (Solis), and she played it back to me and I scored. It was what we needed to start this game off.”

The eighth-ranked Mustangs brought a 17-match winning streak to The Pitch on Thursday night, out-scoring their opponents 105-6 during that stretch. But the Lancers came out quickly and grabbed all of the momentum.

“That might have been one of our quickest goals ever,” North Scott head coach Dion Ayers said. “It was fast. We preached tonight that we had to start early. We couldn’t let Mount Vernon stick around and be in the game at halftime. It was important to get that early goal. I think that amped them up even more.”

On the other side, it was a nightmare start for the Mustangs (17-2).

“We knew they were going to come out hard, and unfortunately we just weren’t quite ready to match that intensity in the first 30 seconds,” Mount Vernon head coach Jenna Hindman said.

North Scott (12-5-1) scored four first-half goals against a Mount Vernon squad that had allowed just eight goals on the year. Defender Eva Hulscher scored her first goal of the season in the 17th minute when she connected on a long shot, and then Reese Hilsenbeck scored a pair of goals in the final 10 minutes of the first half.

"That might have been the best first half we’ve played all year,” Ayers said. “We played urgent, won balls, connected, attacked the goal, and we were composed in the box.”

Paige Copp and Delaney Fitzgibbon scored goals in the second half as North Scott built a 6-0 lead. Maia Bentley, who entered Thursday’s match second in 2A in goals scored with 43, found the net with less than six minutes remaining for Mount Vernon’s lone goal.

“They play well and they play fast,” Hindman said of the Lancers. “It’s just a little bit of a level up from what we’re used to.”

North Scott advances to the state tournament for the second straight year. The Lancers fell to Norwalk 3-2 in the state quarterfinals last year, and have their sights set higher this year.

“Now we know what to expect,” Hilsenbeck said. “I feel like last year we didn’t come in with as much energy as we needed, and now we know what we need to bring to complete our goal.”

The Lancers will have their work cut out for them, as they will face the defending state champions, Waverly-Shell Rock, in a state quarterfinal at 1 p.m. on May 31 on Field 6 at Cownie Sports Complex. The second-ranked and second-seeded Go-Hawks have won 16 straight matches since losing their season-opener to Dallas Center-Grimes, the top-ranked team in 2A.

But the Lancers have faced tough competition all season. The only three Iowa teams that they lost to — Mississippi Athletic Conference foes Pleasant Valley, Muscatine and Davenport Assumption — all qualified for the state soccer tournament as well.

“The top half of the MAC was loaded this year,” Ayers said. “I think that competition set the stage for us throughout the year.”

North Scott will take a six-match winning streak, and some experience from playing in last year’s state tournament, to Des Moines.

“I’m super excited,” Knisley said. “We have done really well at the end of the season, and I think we’ll do really well (at state). We definitely have gotten our spark.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0