Having partnered in soccer for many years, the Orion-Sherrard co-op took on a third partner in 2022-23 with Cambridge throwing its hat in the ring.

Five Cambridge students have joined the rechristened OSC United girls' soccer club this spring. After a bit of an up-and-down transition, the team is starting to come together and hit its stride.

OSC United (8-4) has reeled off five straight wins, three of which came this past Saturday as it took first place at its second annual Spring Fling tournament at Orion High School.

"We've been starting eight underclassmen, and that's a lot," OSC United coach Rick Cline said. "Plus, we played some tough teams right out of the block. I was still happy with the quality of the kids' play; I felt like I was seeing them out-possess and out-shoot most of our opponents.

"We were still ending up on the wrong end of the scoreboard, but that's soccer being soccer."

Cline feels that with more time working together and growing accustomed to each other, his expanded squad has truly begun to click.

"In the years before COVID, a huge part of our success was our kids playing together 12 months," he said. "That was a big reason why we were able to string together three consecutive 20-win seasons (2017-19). Then the world changed for awhile, and we're still getting back on our feet."

In addition to last Saturday's first place Spring Fling, in which it outscored Winnebago, Sterling and Palos Heights Chicago Christian 17-3, OSC United took second at the Princeton Invitational with a 1-0 loss to a Streator-Woodland club that is currently 11-2.

As of now, that remains United's most recent setback. Two of its earlier losses have come to Western Big 6 clubs, falling 2-0 to Galesburg and 3-1 to United Township.

"What has helped is working hard at finishing, and becoming better finishers," Cline said. "It's been fun to watch the kids' confidence grow both in themselves, and in their teammates. This is a very unselfish team, and the stats back that up.

"Sometimes, I have to chide them mildly for being too unselfish. Sometimes you have to take that great shot when you have the opportunity."

Senior center-midfield stalwart Jennie Abbott leads the way with 11 goals and four assists. The striker duo of freshman Adalynn Elsbury (nine goals, nine assists) and sophomore Alyssa Layer (seven goals, 10 assists) provide extra scoring punch.

In goal, sophomore Violet Fiers has stepped in and delivered solid play, especially this past weekend.

"Violet did a great job on Saturday," Cline said. "We don't win that tournament without her in goal."

While a completely fine-tuned and finished product is still in the making for OSC United, Cline sees things continuing to get better as his club resumes play Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. when it hosts Macomb for senior night at Orion's Charger Field.

"It's all part of the process," he said. "The kids are growing in the game, and we're growing as a viable soccer force."