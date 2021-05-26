Experienced Trojans silence Bulldogs in substate final

IOWA CITY — As Ben Pennington gathered his boys’ soccer team together for one final postgame huddle Wednesday night, the longtime Bettendorf High School coach had trouble keeping his emotions in check.
“What a great group of kids,” an emotional Pennington said. “I truly enjoyed going to practice every day with these guys.”
The journey ended just a little sooner than Pennington or his squad had hoped.
Class 3A third-ranked Iowa City West had too much speed, firepower and experience, securing its 21st trip to the state tournament with a 3-0 victory in a substate final at Barker Field on the West Campus.
Michael Nelson scored off a header in the box in the 28th minute, Jared Gilliam had a pair of assists and the Trojans scored twice in about a three-minute span in the second half to garner control.
Since a 2-1 loss to second-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie on April 6, West (18-1) has won 16 straight with a team which has 11 seniors.
“We just played one of the best teams in the state,” Pennington said. “(Coach) Brad (Stiles) has a senior-dominated team and it showed.”
Ninth-ranked Bettendorf, conversely, has a fairly young squad that went 14-4 this season.
The Bulldogs had up to five freshmen and sophomores on the field.
“If there is a good thing to come out from this season, you’ve got a lot of these guys back,” Bettendorf senior Reilly Tabares said. “That’s scary. A couple years from now, these guys are going to be up there toward the top of the state.
“I have faith in the underclassmen they’ll get it done.”
Junior David Canfield said the result provides plenty of incentive for the offseason.
After finishing second to Pleasant Valley in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, Bettendorf beat Davenport West and Muscatine in the first two rounds of substate before running into arguably the most successful program in the state over the past 15 to 20 years.
“I’m definitely taking note of this,” Canfield said. “It always has been my dream since a young kid to win a state championship and go to the next level. I always thought that trophy looked cool.
“We’re going to have to work hard in the weight room, get stronger, get faster and take every practice serious. That’s all got to happen for us to get like this.”
Bettendorf hung tough in the opening 25 minutes.
With just more than 12 minutes remaining in the half, Gilliam laid a ball into the box, Bettendorf had a defender slip and Nelson got a head on it and past keeper JJ Gonzalez-Hayes.
“We all started to hang our heads a little after that,” Canfield said. “We started doubting ourselves.”
Mukuchi Omari and Brendan Klutts added goals for the Trojans in the 56th and 59th minutes, respectively. Bettendorf generated only six shots for the match, just a couple on target.
“They’ve got a lot of club players and a lot of people who are really good on the ball,” Tabares said. “Hats off to their strikers up top. They knew what to do and punished us for it.”
Tabares is one of six seniors on Bettendorf’s roster.
His eyes welled up afterward as the disappointment of not making the state tournament and having his competitive high school soccer career end hit him.
“You can play club soccer, but there is something different about playing for your school, playing for your teammates and playing for your community,” Tabares said. “It is going to be hard not to play next year with these guys.
“They were great.”