Experienced Trojans silence Bulldogs in substate final

“If there is a good thing to come out from this season, you’ve got a lot of these guys back,” Bettendorf senior Reilly Tabares said. “That’s scary. A couple years from now, these guys are going to be up there toward the top of the state.

“I have faith in the underclassmen they’ll get it done.”

Junior David Canfield said the result provides plenty of incentive for the offseason.

After finishing second to Pleasant Valley in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, Bettendorf beat Davenport West and Muscatine in the first two rounds of substate before running into arguably the most successful program in the state over the past 15 to 20 years.

“I’m definitely taking note of this,” Canfield said. “It always has been my dream since a young kid to win a state championship and go to the next level. I always thought that trophy looked cool.

“We’re going to have to work hard in the weight room, get stronger, get faster and take every practice serious. That’s all got to happen for us to get like this.”

Bettendorf hung tough in the opening 25 minutes.