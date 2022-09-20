Fast start propels Moline soccer past Alleman

Alleman entered the Moline Soccer Bowl as an improved club on Tuesday night. The Pioneers, who won just five matches last season, had already notched nine victories this fall.

The Maroons knew they needed to take the Western Big 6 contest seriously, and they put the Pioneers away quickly, scoring three goals in the first eight minutes. Moline rolled to a 6-0 victory.

“The first eight minutes, if we play like that when it’s really needed, then I think we’ll go far,” said Moline senior Sam Ramirez.

Moline’s Dillon Baker opened the scoring in the third minute, on an assist by Saiheed Jah. Jah made it 2-0 less than two minutes later when Ramirez used his heel to drop a pass to his teammate, who was streaking toward the goal.

“I see him when I have my back toward the goal and I have a defender on my back and he’s making a run behind me,” Ramirez said of the assist. “I know the defender’s not going to expect it, so it’s just a little tap. He’s just going to stick with me. We did it against Quincy, which led to a goal also. In games, every time we’ve done it, it’s led to a goal.”

Jah crossed a pass from the left side of the goal to the right in the eighth minute, where teammate Israel Quintana was waiting to knock the ball into the net to make it 3-0.

But once the Maroons (6-2-1, 3-1 Big 6) went ahead by three goals, the Moline offense lost some intensity. The home team got just two shots on goal over the next 25 minutes of play.

"We were pretty pleased with the first 15 minutes, but we need to do a better job of finishing up a half,” Moline head coach Rick Sanchez said. “Obviously we were pleased with building a quick 3-0 lead, but once you get it to that point, you have to continue to be consistent. That’s the next phase, to be able to build that consistency throughout.”

Moline’s Ivan Sanchez scored on a rebound in the 33rd minute, and reserve Andres Zavala-Lopez scored on an assist from Diego Gomez three minutes later. The Maroons led 5-0 at halftime.

Alleman’s best chance to score came after Moline was whistled for a hand ball just outside the box in the 50th minute. The Pioneers (9-4, 2-3 Big 6), got a shot on goal, but it was saved by reserve goalkeeper Nicholas Palos.

"We’re moving forward. We’re closing the gap,” Alleman head coach Tavo Garcia said. “It’s a process. It’s going to take a couple of years, but we’re doing all the right things. I think this season is showing that.”

Jah scored his second goal of the contest in the 63rd minute to close the scoring. He continued his hot start to Western Big 6 play, and now has nine goals in four league matches.

The Maroons hope to be a bit more consistent when they host Normal Community on Thursday.

“This was like a preparation for our big game on Thursday against Normal Community,” Ramirez said. “We wanted to display what we’re trying to do and what our goals are, so we can translate that into a bigger game.”