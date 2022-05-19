Fatigued Central falls to Senior

Davenport Central head boys’ soccer coach Franco Munoz said he could see his players wearing down toward the end of the season.

It came to a head in Thursday’s Class 3A Substate 4 quarterfinal, when visiting Dubuque Senior scored a pair of late goals to shock the Blue Devils 2-0 at Brady Street Stadium.

“We don’t have much of a bench, and toward the end of the season, you could see their legs looked heavier,” Munoz said. “They were just a step quicker than us. They were going a little bit harder than us, and we just looked a step slower than they did.”

Central had defeated Senior 3-0 at the “Life is Bigger Than Sports” Invitational at Davenport North on May 7. The Rams were the team with the weary legs when the two teams met 12 days ago.

“The last time we played them, we had played Cedar Rapids Jefferson the night before in Cedar Rapids, traveled back to Dubuque, and then the next day went out early for a 9 a.m. game against Davenport North. Then we played at noon against Central,” Senior head coach Kevin Noonan said. “The biggest part was that we played back-to-back-to-back in an 18-hour span. By the time we got to the third game, we were just dead. This game, we came out knowing we’ve got the energy now.”

Thursday’s match was scoreless at halftime, but Senior’s Nyle Jenkins slipped a pass to Kyle Konrardy in the 51st minute to put the Rams on the board. Konrardy scored again 11 minutes later to give Senior a 2-0 lead with 18 minutes remaining.

“Like I told the fellas, every minute that goes by, you give the other team some hope,” Munoz said. “And when somebody has hope, they’re dangerous. To be honest, this is the playoffs. So every minute that passes, you’re going to get a little more nervous and a little bit tighter. You could see that on our boys.”

The Blue Devils had chances to cut into the lead in the waning minutes. Nathan Hummel, who scored a school-record 32 goals for Central this season, took three shots that were just a bit wide of the net.

Central took six shots on goal to just three for Senior in the first half. Carter Hurst fired five of those shots, but all were saved by Senior goalkeeper Jimmy Berna, including a leaping, one-handed poke-away in the 14th minute.

"Carter usually plays a different position, but we decided to put him on a wing so we could exploit his speed, and it worked,” Munoz said. The game plan worked. Like I told the boys, sometimes you can have the perfect plan, but you need a little bit of luck sometimes, too. Today wasn’t our day.”

Senior (8-8) won its third straight match and advances to Monday’s substate semifinal at sixth-ranked Iowa City West (16-2).

“I think right now, more than ever, there’s a sense of belief,” Noonan said. “It’s just an overall sense of team unity and belief that’s really clicking at the right time.”

Eleven seniors played in their final match for Central, which finishes its season with a record of 11-6.

“Every single one of those seniors, from the guys who played one year to the guys who have played all their life, really have made an impact on this program,” Munoz said. “I’m very proud of what they did for us.”

