Assumption will play Gilbert at 11 a.m. Friday. Gilbert beat Union 1-0 to move to 19-0, the state’s lone remaining unbeaten team.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 6, 2019
Top-ranked Assumption is looking for its fourth straight state title, eighth in the last nine years, and 10th overall. This is St. Albert's ninth state tournament appearance, the Saintes are still looking for their first win.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 6, 2019
St. Albert has three players with at least 20 goals, including sophomore Makenna Shepard, an Iowa State commit who has 25 goals and 16 assists.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 6, 2019
Assumption is led by senior Carly King, who has 36 goals this year and needs four to reach 100 in her career. Senior Livy Lansing has 17 goals this year.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 6, 2019
The Knights have allowed five goals all season while the Saintes have allowed 42.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 6, 2019
Minutes away from the start of the tournament. pic.twitter.com/hqPjDzVXA3— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 6, 2019
Carly King scores in the 11th minute on an assist from Jade Jackson. That’s King’s 37th on the year, 97th of career. Assumption up 1-0.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 6, 2019
Livy Lansing scores in the 26th minute, battling through the defense for her 18th goal of the season. Assumption up 2-0.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 6, 2019
Makenna Shepard gets a yellow card in the 29th minute for St. Albert.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 6, 2019
Halftime: Assumption 2, St. Albert 0. King had a shot sail just wide in the 39th minute, first half was all Knights.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 6, 2019
Shots in the first half were 14-3 in favor of Assumption.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 6, 2019
Carly King scores her second of the game, assisted by Sully Kelly. Livy Lansing scores in the same minute. Assumption up 4-0 in the 45th minute.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 6, 2019
Lansing with the hat trick, King with the assist. Assumption up 5-0 in the 47th minute.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 6, 2019
King with the hat trick, Lexi Moore with the assist. Assumption up 6-0 in the 48th minute. Knights have come out rolling in the second half. King now with 99 career goals.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 6, 2019
Elli Ivanic scores in the 63rd minute, burying a rebound of a shot from King. Assumption leads 7-0.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 6, 2019
Ivanic with her second goal, King the assist. Assumption 8, St. Albert 0 (65th minute)— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 6, 2019
Lauren Herrig heads in a cross from King to put Assumption up 9-0 in the 68th minute. King with three goals, three assists today.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 6, 2019
Morgan Jennings ends this one with a goal in the 70th minute, King with the assist. Final: Assumption 10, St. Albert 0. Knights open up the tournament with a bang, improve to 18-1.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 6, 2019
Check back later for complete story and photos.