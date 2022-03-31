First-year keeper Smith steps up in Geneseo's 2-0 win at North Scott

Playing keeper in her first season of varsity soccer, Geneseo junior Addison Smith stepped up in a 2-0 win at North Scott on a frigid Thursday night.

Smith had five saves in a second straight shutout win for Geneseo (2-1) against a Lancers squad playing its first game of the year.

Jordan Porter scored in the 65th minute and Danielle Beach tacked on another goal five minutes later as the Leafs out-shot North Scott 6-5 on goal.

Smith's saves were key and especially impressive at times, including a one-handed jumping save in the second half.

Smith said the team came ready to play against a number of girls they are familiar with from club soccer growing up. The Lancers graduated just four seniors from last year's team that reached state in Class 2A. Geneseo added the game just a few days ago after some cancellations.

"We kind of just thought let's play together, let's be strong, let's push the ball," she said. "We really wanted to hit feet and we really just wanted to play as a team and talk. And on defense I think we did that."

Smith said it was nerve-wracking taking over the keeper reigns after Kadence Talbert graduated to play goalie for Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Fla. Smith's freshman season was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic and she hadn't played much keeper during last year's shortened season.

"I hadn't ever played or started a varsity game; you don't really get a lot of action on the JV squad," she said. "It definitely was a big step in my sports career. Now I'm kind of settled into the position and I feel more confident about it."

Geneseo coach Harvey Morton said the team figured things out on defense in the second half and Smith kept the Leafs in it.

"We'd been working just before the game on tipping that ball over the top," Morton said of Smith. "She moved well and she communicated well. She played a really good game. This is her best game so far."

Things began to open up more on offense and Geneseo communicated better in the second half.

Porter pounced on the ball for Geneseo's first goal as the North Scott defense could not secure possession.

“We’re a new team and we lost a lot of our starters from last year,” Porter said. “We’ve been working on our chemistry a lot and I think it really started to click in the second half.”

North Scott coach Dion Ayers said the team knew what to expect against the Geneseo defensive press but his team is still adjusting to a new formation this season. It lost just two starters from last season but has a new keeper starting.

“Our new defenders right now are a little uncomfortable with it,” he said. “We lost 2-0, but it was a pretty equal game. We missed some opportunities and finding that last pass. ... But I think it will come.”

The Lancers have only one senior and Ayers hopes the team continues to improve. He credited Smith’s performance after the shutout.

“That ball that she tipped up high and over was a beautiful save,” he said. “That scores on a lot of keepers and she did well. She’s sound.”

Porter said Geneseo performed well in its second straight win after a setback to Peoria Notre Dame.

“It was a very good team win, we had success from the front to the back,” Porter said. “Our back line played really well and we had people stepping to the ball and Addison really showed up today. She had great saves.”

