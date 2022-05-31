'Flat' first half costs Lancers in quarterfinals

DES MOINES — All season, the North Scott girls' soccer team has struggled putting together a full 80 minutes of consistent play.

It cost the Lancers Tuesday as they fell behind by two goals in the first half en route to a 3-1 loss to Iowa Class 2A defending state champion Waverly-Shell Rock at Cownie Soccer Park.

"We'd play 40 minutes but not the other 40, or we'd play 60 and not the full 80," defender Lexi Ward said. "Using that as motivation, we know we have to play the full 80 to get where we want to get."

Waverly-Shell Rock took the lead on a free kick from Morgan Aikey from about 30 yards out that ricocheted off the hands of North Scott keeper Natalie Knepper and into the net in the 27th minute.

Ten minutes later, Aikey delivered a deep ball that was chased down by Macy Smith, who got a step on Ward and beat Knepper to put the Go-Hawks up 2-0.

"It was a challenge," Ward said of defending Waverly-Shell Rock's tandem of Smith and Anna Stromberg, who scored a goal in the final seconds. "They're quick, and having two of them is dangerous for us. Most teams usually have one so we can handle it, but having two, (me and fellow defender Bella Warm) are both man-marking."

The Lancers (12-6-1) played much better in the second half but faced a challenge against a stingy Waverly-Shell Rock back line.

The Go-Hawks (17-1) had only allowed three goals all season heading into the state tournament but North Scott found the back of the net in the 57th minute. A handball in the box gave the Lancers a penalty kick that Kendall Knisley buried to cut the lead in half.

"We didn't come out with energy in the first half and we weren't connecting any passes but in the second half, we were like, 'It's only 2-0, we can still come back from this,' and we had way more energy in the second half," Knisley said. "We just poured our hearts out into this game and I'm proud of every single one of them."

The Lancers pressed the rest of the half and had some chances, but the Go-Hawks' back line kept North Scott from tying the game, and in the final seconds, Stromberg got behind a pressing Lancer defense and fired a shot that ricocheted in off the crossbar.

"We were flat in that first half and we did not do our game plan at all, which was play to feet, combination play; we knew they liked to play simple out of the back and play big out of the back ... and make it that kickball game and we allowed them to do that the whole half, and we tried to do the same thing back and that is not our game," North Scott coach Dion Ayers said. "I thought the second half, we came out with more energy, they started to connect more, started to run through some balls, we had some good chances there in the second half."

The Lancers have plenty of optimism despite the loss. They graduate just one senior, Adeline Finnicum, who missed the final eight games with a torn ACL.

"I think it was a great experience, I think we could have done a little better but we're a young team and we still have next year," Knisley said. "Next year, it will be the exact same team and I'm really excited."

