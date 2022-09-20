Former Rock Kerr sends UT past Rocky in OT

Former Rock Jayden Kerr scored the game-winning goal as United Township beat Rock Island 2-1 in overtime Tuesday night at the Panther Pitch.

The Western Big 6 Conference win snapped a streak of four losses by just one goal.

The Panthers (4-6, 2-2 Big 6) took advantage of their numbers during the extra 20 minutes as Rocky keeper Disae Khu was given a red card with a minute left in regulation.

The Rocks (4-7, 1-3) still managed to get some open looks, but UT’s defense finished it out down the stretch.

Kerr said it felt amazing to find the net less than two minutes into overtime.

“I couldn’t do it without my team to be honest,” the junior said. “They were all supporting me and playing me good balls and it was just bound to happen.

“I love Rocky, that’s my old team, love them to death; they played hard but we got the win.”

Rocky struck first when Misa Byobe scored in the 21st minute. The Panthers picked things up in the second half as Austin DeVilder tied the game in the 59th minute.

Kerr said the team’s captains kept their heads in the game. The Panthers’ student section also stayed loud and engaged as UT started to gather momentum as the game wore on.

“Credit to Rock Island, they took it to us the first 20 minutes,” UT coach Mooch King said. “We’ve seen on multiple occasions where we’re behind, we battle, but we just can’t seem to pull it off as we saw in the Geneseo and Quincy games. I’m just really proud of the guys how much they battled through and we finally got one of these on our side.”

UT out-shot Rocky 10-4 on goal and had 10 corner kicks.

“I think this was a huge confident booster and now we can kind of build off of this,” King said. “It was an all-around team effort, we battled the whole time and we’re proud of the guys.”

Rocky coach Enrique Sandoval said the Rocks played a great first half but started to wear down late. He said the team’s bench is thin, and that showed at times in the loss.

“It was hard to find answers in some of the spots where I needed fresh legs,” he said. “We end up down a man and it just puts us with our backs against the wall.”

Rocky still ended up with a clear path at a goal in OT but they were unable to fire a shot.

Sandoval believes Khu is one of the best keepers in the conference, and losing his presence and leadership especially hurt.

Sandoval said the team is still working at reversing the same flaws that have plagued them at times this season.

“I keep telling them, all we can do is keep plugging away at it, trying to go back to the drawing board to find ways to negate those weaknesses that we have,” he said. “But when it comes down to it, I feel like the guys play with a lot of heart, they never gave up and kept on playing. My hat’s off to them for that.”