From a monkey to a target: Pleasant Valley boys soccer ready for first title defense

The Pleasant Valley boys soccer team enjoyed unprecedented success last year.

The Spartans won the Mississippi Athletic Conference, earned their first state tournament berth in program history, then recorded three straight 1-0 wins in Des Moines to capture their first state championship.

However, that was then, this is now. The Spartans are trying to avoid focusing on the past.

"It was a helluva feat, it was an enjoyable time but we have a different monkey on our back now," head coach Wayne Ward said. "The monkey before was that we had never made it to state and now the monkey on the back, or the target on our back is that we’re state champs.

"Nobody gives you a 1-0 head start or allows you three shots on goal if you’re state champs. Actually, it’s probably the other way around. So as much as we enjoyed it and it’s going to be part of our memories forever, it’s now a new year, a new season."

The Spartans have ample reason to be excited for this season, returning nine of the 11 starters from last year's team and losing just five seniors to graduation.

One of the biggest losses is that of keeper Gabe Johnson, the school's career leader in shutouts and a first team all-state selection last season.

Taking his place is junior Jack Kilstrom, who doesn't shy away from the pressure of taking the starting job.

"I've been doing this for a lot of years now so I know what to do, it's just kind of instinct," Kilstrom said. "Playing behind Gabe was awesome because learning from him and what he did, everything he did was spectacular, 110% all the time, so I learned a lot from him and I can’t wait to use what I learned and put it on the field and make a difference."

At 6-foot-4, Kilstrom presents an imposing frame and has the confidence he can use it to his advantage.

"It's awesome, occasionally I do struggle on some of the lower balls, getting down there but especially on corner kicks, my height, with my arm span, I can get up to some of those high balls and get to stuff other goalies can't," Kilstrom said. "I think I do have what it takes to step into (Gabe's) spot because being a goalkeeper, you have to be very loud, you have to know all your teammates’ strengths and weaknesses, you have to move them around the field, talk to them. I think I’m pretty good at that and I think that will be useful."

Even with Kilstrom's confidence in net, PV knows it is going to have to reinvent itself to keep opponents on their toes. One of the key points is trying to increase scoring, realizing it can't expect to average just one goal a game in tournament play and win.

So the Spartans are tinkering with ways to cause chaos up front and increase scoring.

"Coach said it before, the starting 11 will change day to day, week to week," said Rhys Ward, who led the Spartans with 13 goals and 14 assists last season. "We have a strong 18 and it definitely makes us work harder each day in practice knowing the starting 11 can change.

"I think we'll need to just have chemistry up top and make things happen."

Even though Coach Ward wants to see scoring increase, Rhys doesn't feel like all the pressure rests on his feet. PV returns 75% of its scoring from last season, including Bryce Rubel, who had 11 goals. In fact, instead of worrying about how many goals he scores, Rhys is focused on his assist total, albeit not for completely selfless reasons.

"I think coming into this season, the only thing that's on my mind is breaking my brother's assist record from two years ago," said Rhys, whose brother Isaac had 18 assists in 2019. "I'm just hoping to get 19 and beat it by one. I think assists, for me are better than goals, seeing other people happy when they score goals."

PV opens up its title defense Monday and the anticipation is getting to some players.

In fact, not long after their win over Iowa City West to claim the championship, players were back in the gym or going over to TBK Bank Sports Complex to work on their skills. Coach Ward said the quality level in practice at this point is better than in any preseason prior.

"We have to come out with a different type of energy this year now, knowing that everyone is going to be coming after us," Rubel said. "I think we have to play to our own standard and not play down, don't let other teams dictate the game.

"It's a matter of having a little bit of confidence, maybe even a little bit of swagger that we are that team, we can play as that team."

After years of seeing the season end oh-so-close to state, the Spartans know they've finally changed the narrative and want to continue to establish themselves as one of the premier high school programs in the state.

"My freshman and junior year, it was always, can we get to state, can we be that first team?" Rubel said. "Now that we finally got to state and won it, I think it's now that, we know we can be a top team in the state of Iowa every single year, it's just a matter of executing and performing, doing what we can, working with each other to stay up there."

