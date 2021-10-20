Geneseo and Rock Island boys soccer cruise to regional final matchup

That was only the start for Holke. He also earned the first goal of the second half when he squeaked the ball past Dixon goalkeeper Rex Blackburn. The pair collided and Holke was down for a moment, but walked off the field on his own power.

“He took a knee-to-knee,” Morton said. “Those injuries can keep you out, but he wanted to get back in. He is going to look past some of his injuries, that’s the type of player he is. He is going to go as hard as he can.”

He returned to the game and made it 5-1 Geneseo while earning his hat trick with 18:38 left to go. The goal came when sophomore midfielder Brayden Combs hit Blackburn in the hands with his own shot and the ball rolled slowly in from of Holke. The St. Ambrose commit’s strike found the back of the net and all but sealed Geneseo’s spot in the regional final.

Dixon’s Bradyn Langloss was the Dukes’ lone bright spot on the night. The senior forward found the net on a free kick just outside the penalty box in the first half that snuck past Geneseo goalkeeper Gage Tafoya. Langloss scored again in the second half on a strike that found the upper left corner to make it 5-2 with 11:45 left in the game.