Geneseo and Rock Island boys soccer cruise to regional final matchup

Losers of three straight, there was some worry about how the Geneseo High School boys soccer team would respond to added pressure associated with postseason soccer.
The answer? The Maple Leafs fed on it, rolling to a 6-2 victory over Dixon High School in the opening semifinal of the Class 2A Rock Island Regional at Public Schools Stadium on Wednesday.
Rock Island followed with an 11-0 victory over Orion-Sherrard, setting up a Western Big 6 Conference rematch in Saturday's regional final back at Public Schools Stadium.
And the scoreboard doesn’t quite tell the whole story of Geneseo's victory.
Geneseo had 10 shots on goal in the first half compared to a single strike by Dixon, which came off of a free kick.
“We were working all week on some stuff and taking more shots was one of them,” Geneseo coach Harvey Morton said. “I thought we did a good job of that tonight. We didn’t finish on some of them that I thought we could, but overall we did.”
The Maple Leafs started the scoring when senior forward Hunter Holke found the lower left corner of the goal after a well-placed ball from Matt Daly with 24:10 remaining in the first half.
“Hunter is competitive,” Geneseo coach Harvey Morton said. “He still isn’t healthy or 100%. He has a back and shoulder injury, but he still played like he did tonight. Soccer is his game. I would never expect anything less from him, he’s always going to give all he’s got. That’s the type of player he is."
That was only the start for Holke. He also earned the first goal of the second half when he squeaked the ball past Dixon goalkeeper Rex Blackburn. The pair collided and Holke was down for a moment, but walked off the field on his own power.
“He took a knee-to-knee,” Morton said. “Those injuries can keep you out, but he wanted to get back in. He is going to look past some of his injuries, that’s the type of player he is. He is going to go as hard as he can.”
He returned to the game and made it 5-1 Geneseo while earning his hat trick with 18:38 left to go. The goal came when sophomore midfielder Brayden Combs hit Blackburn in the hands with his own shot and the ball rolled slowly in from of Holke. The St. Ambrose commit’s strike found the back of the net and all but sealed Geneseo’s spot in the regional final.
Dixon’s Bradyn Langloss was the Dukes’ lone bright spot on the night. The senior forward found the net on a free kick just outside the penalty box in the first half that snuck past Geneseo goalkeeper Gage Tafoya. Langloss scored again in the second half on a strike that found the upper left corner to make it 5-2 with 11:45 left in the game.
Despite recent bumps in the road, the Maple Leafs came out as the more aggressive team from the start. Their defense was relentless and Dixon only finished with two shots on goal. It was a confidence booster the Maple Leaf squad was looking for.
“Anytime you come into a playoff scenario and you win your first game, it’s going to give you confidence,” Morton said. “We scored some goals and moved the ball well tonight.”
And Geneseo did it all on turf, the Maple Leafs’ personal enemy.
“We haven’t been very successful on turf this year, but we did a better job than we have tonight,” Morton said. “We had lost three in a row, but we were so beat up. We hadn’t had a full lineup until tonight so it’s been a challenge.”
The full Geneseo squad showed what they are capable of, scoring six goals. The Maple Leafs lost to Rock Island the last time they played on Oct. 12, but the pair will meet Saturday in the regional final.
“We will have to work hard because Rocky is a fast team and has good personnel. It’s win or go home. We will give it our best shot.”
Rock Island flies past Orion-Sherrard: Blink and you missed it.
Halfway through the first half, hosting Rock Island held a 7-0 lead over Orion-Sherrard in Wednesday's second semifinal and parlayed that into an 11-0 victory using liberal substitutions during a shortened second-half clock.
But that’s not even reflective of just how dominant the Rocks were. Rock Island had 13 shots in the first half and was relentless on its attack. In a span of 12:15, the Rocks scored seven goals.
“We wanted to go out and make a statement for ourselves, but more importantly, start the tournament right,” Rock Island coach Rudy Almanza said. “We knew that we were going to play aggressive and set a high standard. We wanted to elevate our play. It was pretty exciting.”
Sophomore middle fielder Htee Soe got the scoring underway when O-S United goalkeeper Cody Dutton slipped and the ball rolled past on his right side. Sophomore middle fielder Jayden Kerr scored the next goal and Alejandro Torres made it 3-0 with 25:10 remaining in the first half.
Ben Goeh joined the scoring spree 28 seconds later when Kerr sent a ball in from the corner. Goeh connected with it mid-air and sent it past the corner goal post. Torres scored the next goal on a strike from about 10 yards out on the right side for his second of the match.
Zachary Beckman also had two goals. The senior defender was playing up the field for much of the game because O-S United was unable to collect a shot on goal.
After the game got out of hand, O-S United racked up a couple fouls. There were four in about a 15 minutes span that slowed the game and resulted in two penalty kicks for Rock Island, which were both successful.
The Rocks’ 11 goals were the most they have scored this season. And they did it with style. Eight Rocks found the net. It was also Rock Island’s sixth straight victory.
“Having eight players score goals is impressive,” Almanza said. “I was happy about that. And I was glad it wasn’t just one-sided or one player scoring all the goals." One thing I took away from this was the connection passes we had. They were phenomenal. Everything we have been doing in practice showed on the field. I’m proud of that."
Rocky and Geneseo met on Oct. 12, with the Rocks taking a 2-1 victory. However, Almanza knows this match will be different. Now, the Rocks’ speed can play a bigger role.
“We are really excited about being able to play them on our home turf,” Almanza said. “Playing at their place, that is thick grass, but now the balls are going to roll and have some pace behind them. It’s going to be a fun game. I know we they can’t wait to have a rematch, but we will feed off our home crowd and energy. We want to keep doing what we do best – playing soccer as a team.”
Class 3A regional
Minooka 5, United Township 0: Zach Monnett had three goals and Tyler Colwell found the back of the net twice as Minooka ended United Township's season in a regional semifinal Wednesday afternoon.