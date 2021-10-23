Geneseo boys eke out regional title win over Rock Island

In the win-or-go-home nature of postseason soccer, missed opportunities can be especially costly.
The Geneseo boys soccer team capitalized on one of its only openings and put together a strong second half in a 1-0 victory over Rock Island to win the Class 2A Rock Island Regional title on Saturday night at Almquist Field.
The top-seeded Maple Leafs (11-8) snapped a six-game win streak by fourth-seeded Rocky (10-7-1) to take home postseason hardware for the second straight season. The Leafs won a regional title in 2019 before last postseason was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Geneseo avenged its only loss on grass with the win on the Rocky turf, bouncing back from a 2-1 setback in the regular season finale last week at home.
The Leafs advanced to face third-seeded Washington, a 2-1 winner over Dunlap, on Tuesday at Dunlap Valley Middle School in Dunlap at 4:30 p.m. Washington beat Geneseo at home 3-2 on Sept. 30.
Geneseo senior captain and St. Ambrose University soccer commit Hunter Clark-Holke scored the game’s only goal against Rocky in the 48th minute, notching a header off a feed from Kyle Rahn.
Gaining the first advantage turned about to be huge in the win.
Clark-Holke said the team did a better job passing and playing through balls in the win. Geneseo had practiced all week on turf and even on Saturday morning in preparation.
“We really wanted this game,” he said. “They came and took us on our own home field and we wanted to do the same to them. I’m just really glad and I’m proud of these guys.”
Rocky was the early aggressor in the first half, out-shooting Geneseo 5-1 on goal. Five corners came up empty for Rocky in the game, and keeper Cohen Crawford had a one-handed poke save to keep things scoreless.
Rocky had a free kick chance just before halftime, but Jake Brandt’s laser shot hit the field goal crossbar just above the goal before bouncing down and appearing to spin back into the goal. But the goal was waved off since the ball first went out of bounds.
Geneseo senior keeper Gage Tafoya said he would have thought it was a goal had the assistant referee not thrown his flag.
Tafoya finished with seven saves and said the win means a lot for his team.
“We came back with a vengeance,” he said. “We played amazing tonight. I think that’s the best we’ve ever played, and I hope we carry that into our next game.”
Rocky out-shot Geneseo 9-5 on goal. Rocky coach Rudy Almanza struggled to find words after the loss and was surprised at how the game turned out after his team was trending upward.
“Definitely didn’t see this, in this direction. I knew it was going to be a good game, we had our opportunities,” Almanza said. “They were there. We just weren’t hitting it the way we should have.”
Another free kick from Brandt was cleared after hitting the goal’s crossbar from 35 yards out. Almanza said the Geneseo goal and another missed set piece were other chances his team should have capitalized on in the other direction.
“Really, there are no excuses about anything,” Almanza said. “It takes all 11 to finish a match. It’s more or less a shock how we’ve been elevating and elevating and we just couldn’t put it all together at the end, which is just blowing me away.”
Almanza was happy the team could go on a winning streak at the back end of the season, but that didn’t make Saturday’s loss any easier.
“The opportunities were there and we should have buried several of them,” Almanza said. “We knew we could beat them. … How we got beat here was just taking our eye off the ball.”
Geneseo coach Harvey Morton said his team matched Rocky’s intensity and settled down in the second half.
“It could have easily gone either way tonight, they are a quick team on turf, and we knew it, and we worked hard on defending with speed and playing balls in,” Morton said. “I think it paid off for us and Gage played well in goal.”