Geneseo boys eke out regional title win over Rock Island

“We really wanted this game,” he said. “They came and took us on our own home field and we wanted to do the same to them. I’m just really glad and I’m proud of these guys.”

Rocky was the early aggressor in the first half, out-shooting Geneseo 5-1 on goal. Five corners came up empty for Rocky in the game, and keeper Cohen Crawford had a one-handed poke save to keep things scoreless.

Rocky had a free kick chance just before halftime, but Jake Brandt’s laser shot hit the field goal crossbar just above the goal before bouncing down and appearing to spin back into the goal. But the goal was waved off since the ball first went out of bounds.

Geneseo senior keeper Gage Tafoya said he would have thought it was a goal had the assistant referee not thrown his flag.

Tafoya finished with seven saves and said the win means a lot for his team.

“We came back with a vengeance,” he said. “We played amazing tonight. I think that’s the best we’ve ever played, and I hope we carry that into our next game.”

Rocky out-shot Geneseo 9-5 on goal. Rocky coach Rudy Almanza struggled to find words after the loss and was surprised at how the game turned out after his team was trending upward.