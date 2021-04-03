Geneseo boys soccer ekes out OT win over United Township

Geneseo had four shots on goal in the first half. They did, however, have six corner kick opportunities, but it seemed on those corner deliveries, the wind would move and carry the ball away from the attacking players.

If it wasn’t the wind, longer ground passes seemed to bounce along on the surface making it hard to read with the players’ first touches. Clark-Holke, who had a solid game in the midfield as well as his attacks, said many times to dribble up the field, you had to use your shins and knees just to control the ball.

“You just have to do your best, both teams, to control things. When balls are bouncing everywhere, you got to do what’s needed,” he said. “It was hard to play through balls because you were not sure where the ball might go.”

The visitors’ best chances in the first half came in the 21st and 26th minutes when Ethan Holke made two fine centering passes to Matthew Daly at the top of the penalty box, but the jittery ball did not allow Daly solid contact on either attempt.

United Township (0-6, 0-4) had some fine offensive runs from Abdelakim Baba-Traore, Yahir Garcia and Chan Nawl in the first half, although the hosts only had two shots on goal.