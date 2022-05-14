Geneseo boys tennis wins first Big 6 title

After coming two points short a year ago, the Geneseo boys tennis team got its redemption and won its first Western Big 6 Conference title on Saturday afternoon.

Capped off by a doubles title from Alex Slaymaker and Thomas Robinson, the Maple Leafs tallied 14 points in the team standings at Riverside Park.

Sterling (11 points) was runner-up, followed by Alleman (10), Quincy (9), United Township (8), Moline (6), Rock Island (4) and Galesburg (0).

Alleman’s undefeated freshman Nicholas Patrick was voted conference MVP after sweeping all four singles matches 6-0, 6-0.

Geneseo’s No. 2 duo of Connor Nelson and Eric Vergane finished fourth and No. 2 singles player Logan Pardoe won his first-round match to help the Leafs clinch the hardware in their third year since joining the league.

“Who would have thought that Geneseo would have the conference title in the Western Big 6?,” said coach Kevin Reed. “It’s a little redemption from last year.”

Doubles has been a strength at Geneseo under Reed. Last year’s conference meet was an all-Geneseo matchup, which was won by Slaymaker and Mason Smith. Smith returned as an assistant coach this season while going to school in the area.

“This year we just came out and played our best tennis and got the job done,” said Robinson, a junior. “We all played well. We didn’t really think about the scoring and stuff, we just went out there and played our game.”

The top-seeded duo beat second-seeded Dylan Kastner and Kawl Mang of United Township 6-0, 6-2 in the final. Kastner and Mang beat Nelson and Vergane 6-4, 6-2 in the semis.

Robinson said he and Slaymaker have the right mentality to win. They are 11-1 together with their only loss coming 6-4, 5-7, 11-9 to a PND duo in the first meet of the year almost two months ago.

“It was good to be able to come out and win it this year,” Slaymaker said. “I’m glad we were able to contribute. Being able to have two good doubles teams, it’s fun to be able to play against your own team. It gives you more people to work against to prepare you for this situation.”

Reed got a bit emotional after the win.

“Just proud of the guys,” he said. “As far as coaching, I can’t do anything without those guys. It’s one of those things that, would I ever think this would happen? Probably not, but it’s the effort those guys gave.”

Alleman’s Patrick continued to dominate his way through the prep tennis season as he improved to 15-0. He has dropped just four games all season. Two of those came in a match against Sterling’s Brecken Peterson, whom he beat 6-0, 6-0 in Saturday’s final. Peterson beat Moline’s Ankit Rajvanshi, 7-5, 6-0 in the semifinals.

“It feels good to represent; represent my dad, represent Alleman, represent all my coaches and my teammates,” he said. “Just trying to continue to play my game, get on and off the court and play to the best of my abilities. I’ve been very fortunate that I have been finding my game and it’s been showing in my results.”

Patrick is the first freshman to win the Big 6 singles title since Moline's Shaddy Khalafallah did so in 2015.

Patrick is understandably confident heading into the sectional. He likes the way he has been playing, and his stamina has made a difference in longer points.

“I have a lot of momentum,” he said. “This is just the beginning. I’m just getting started. Hopefully I’ll be able to keep representing and potentially bring home a state title.”

