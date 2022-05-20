Geneseo falls in regional to Peoria Notre Dame

GENESEO — Heartbreakingly close, but unfortunately, the fifth time was not the charm on Friday night for the Geneseo girls soccer team.

The Maple Leafs were defeated on their home pitch in a Class 2A regional championship by their postseason nemesis of the last five years, Peoria Notre Dame, by the final score of 1-0.

“We had our opportunities, the match truly could have gone either way, and I know our players are disappointed, but I am more than proud of the effort we brought to the match, and of how far our young team has come this season, it bodes well for the future of Geneseo soccer,” Geneseo coach Harvey Morton said.

The regional final featured a scoreless and strategic first half where both teams exhibited strong goal protection skills on the defensive side of the field. Peoria Notre Dame limited Geneseo to just three shots and zero shots on goal in the first half, and the Maple Leaf goalkeeper, junior Addison Smith, made four saves to keep the match scoreless after the first half of play.

Eleven minutes into the second half, Peoria Notre Dame sophomore midfielder Parker Miller hammered the ball into the upper left corner of the Geneseo goal to give the Irish the lead. That lone and unassisted score was enough to give Peoria Notre Dame the victory, and allow the Irish to move on to sectional play.

Entering the season, Geneseo only had two returning starters on its soccer team roster. Geneseo finished the 2022 soccer season with an overall record of 11-6-2.

“I don’t think I’ve ever coached a team with so many freshman and sophomore players who contributed strong minutes on the field and continued to work hard and improve as the season progressed,” Morton said.

Peoria Notre Dame improved its overall record to 13-8-1.

“Every time we’ve played Geneseo in the last several years, I tell our team to prepare for a tough battle, we know for certain that Coach Morton will have his team prepared and willing to fight for every inch on the field of play,” said Notre Dame coach Ben Ralph. “Tonight’s match was no exception, we were fortunate to score the goal early in the second half, and stayed with our game plan to be offensively aggressive and work to stay in possession of the ball as much as possible.”

Though their season ended with another loss to Peoria Notre Dame in the postseason, Morton is excited about the upcoming seasons of Geneseo girls soccer.

“Watching our team play in the regional, first against Rock Island, and then in the championship game, the maturity and growth of our young players was a strong and predictive indicator of the future," he said. "There is no quit in our girls, only desire to learn and improve.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0