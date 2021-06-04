Geneseo girls battle, fall to Peoria Notre Dame

“They’re a good team,” Geneseo coach Harvey Morton said. “Going down there and being successful against them a couple weeks ago and having to get back at it, we knew they were good. It could have went either way when we were in Peoria.”

Morton thought his team played better in the second half down a goal on Friday, and the coach had no complaints on how the season went.

The previous four years the PND matchup came in the sectional semifinal or final. In a tough regional, this year was especially challenging.

“All these games can go one goal here, one the other way and decide the outcome,” Morton said.

He did not think the heat affected his team too much as it was fueled by the desire to rally from down a goal.

A team of seven senior starters, Morton said it will be hard to see this group graduate. Cadence Talbert, Chloe Adams, Taylor DeSplinter, Ellie Whiteman, Jenah Hart, Brooke Harms, and Mikala Warner started for the Leafs as seniors in their final prep games. Liz Manthe is another Geneseo senior.