Geneseo girls battle, fall to Peoria Notre Dame

GENESEO — The Geneseo High School girls soccer team battled to the very end of a challenging, altered season.
Playing their perennial postseason rival Peoria Notre Dame for the seventh straight postseason on Friday evening, the third-seeded Irish edged the second-seeded Lady Leafs 2-0 in the Class 2A Geneseo Sectional quarterfinal.
It was the fourth straight postseason PND has ended Geneseo’s campaign, improving to 6-1 in the last seven postseason matchups.
Having beaten PND 1-0 on the road on May 22, Geneseo faced an especially game opponent in front of a strong home crowd.
PND’s first goal came on a chance score on a corner kick just over a minute until halftime. Kayley Carew struck the corner kick and the ball grazed the crossbar and slid in.
Geneseo kept the pressure on with a few free-kick chances sailing high or wide or getting denied by the Irish, which out-shot Geneseo 13-7 and 6-2 on goal.
The Leafs stayed attacking under a clear sky with temperatures in the mid-80s, but PND senior Tegan Timerman assisted a Claire Girard goal in the 74th minute to put the clamps on the home team down the stretch.
Geneseo closed the season 13-3 after winning its first-ever Western Big 6 Conference title in a season compressed and altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. PND (13-2-2) advanced to face top-seeded Morton on Tuesday.
“They’re a good team,” Geneseo coach Harvey Morton said. “Going down there and being successful against them a couple weeks ago and having to get back at it, we knew they were good. It could have went either way when we were in Peoria.”
Morton thought his team played better in the second half down a goal on Friday, and the coach had no complaints on how the season went.
The previous four years the PND matchup came in the sectional semifinal or final. In a tough regional, this year was especially challenging.
“All these games can go one goal here, one the other way and decide the outcome,” Morton said.
He did not think the heat affected his team too much as it was fueled by the desire to rally from down a goal.
A team of seven senior starters, Morton said it will be hard to see this group graduate. Cadence Talbert, Chloe Adams, Taylor DeSplinter, Ellie Whiteman, Jenah Hart, Brooke Harms, and Mikala Warner started for the Leafs as seniors in their final prep games. Liz Manthe is another Geneseo senior.
“We have so many talented seniors and they were amazing leaders for the younger ones,” Morton said. “I’m very proud of the younger players for stepping up and playing as well as they did. We had a very good JV season as well.”
Morton said the seniors set an example which started in practice.
“Practices a lot of times aren’t fun,” Morton said. “When you’ve got a group of seniors that shows up every practice and wants to be there and lead the team, it takes a huge weight off the coach’s shoulders to have to push them any harder than we already are. I think that’s one of the things that the younger ones will learn this season. Come in ready to play.”
Minooka 2, Moline 1: The third-seeded Maroons fell on the road to second-seeded Minooka in a Class 3A Regional final. Moline coach Jonathan Dreasler said it was a privilege to play in a regional final, his first with the Maroons. Dreasler said Moline had opportunities but just did not finish in the close loss. Freshman Charlise Martel scored Moline's only goal on a free kick as the Maroons finished their season 12-13.
Dunlap 5, Alleman 0: The fourth-seeded Pioneers fell at top-seeded Dunlap in a Class 2A sectional quarterfinal. The Pioneers finished 8-5-1 in a year which they were second in the Big 6.