Geneseo girls beat Rock Island 5-0 to advance to regional final

The Geneseo girls soccer team looked sharp in opening the Class 2A postseason with a 5-0 home win over Rock Island on Tuesday night.

Five different Leafs scored and keeper Addison Smith grabbed eight saves as the team advanced to Friday’s regional final against Peoria Notre Dame, which has ended Geneseo’s season the last four years. The second-seeded Irish beat Orion-Sherrard 8-0 Tuesday.

Fifth-seeded Geneseo (11-5-2) led 2-0 at halftime.

Junior Leaf Danielle Beach said the team has gotten better at working together and finding feet on its passes.

The practice paid off as two sophomores and a freshman scored the first three goals.

“We’re very confident in all the players on the field, no matter what age they are,” Beach said. “We trust everyone on the team.”

Freshman Hanna Kreiner fired a strike from just outside the box to put the Leafs up 1-0 in the 22nd minute and sophomore Mia Kelly scored the second goal five minutes later.

Kaitlyn Seaman scored on an impressive header off a Jordan Porter corner kick to make it 3-0 in the 43rd minute.

Beach found the net a couple minutes later and senior Bailey Huizenga finished a penalty kick in the closing minutes to put the finishing touch on the win.

Geneseo coach Harvey Morton said the team is still a bit banged up, but that opened the door for Kreiner and Kelly to step up. Both underclassmen came through in the win.

“We kind of settled in after that first half and moved the ball better,” Morton said. “We hadn’t been shooting well and there were some good shots they finished off. (Seaman) had a great header. It just keeps the team going when you get those little things.”

Working hard off the ball and getting five corners were among the little things that added up to a strong win for a team that returned just two starters from last season.

“We just played a little better than we have been,” Morton said. “It’s been a process all season long, like all teams.”

Smith said the team kicked up a gear after its first goal.

“We were ready from there and I feel like this win is a good thing for us,” she said. “We know we have to work 10 times harder to beat PND.”

Rocky coach Mike Mertel said his team was out-hustled in the first half.

“We just didn’t play our best,” he said. “They capitalized on their opportunities and we didn’t, simply. They are a good team. Especially in the postseason. They’ve got the experience of going to sectionals quite a bit. It’s not the way we wanted our season to end, obviously, but this senior class really set the tone for future Rock Island teams.”

The Rocks and Mertel had a number of years where wins were hard to come by.

The team finished the season 12-8-2, its first time with a winning record and highest win total under Mertel in his eight years.

“When (the seniors) entered the program, we were consistently winning maybe four or five games a season and now we’re in double digits and competing with the top of the Big 6,” he said. “A lot to be proud of.”

Geneseo feels it is ready for another crack at its perennial postseason foe PND (12-8-1).

The Leafs fell 1-0 to Notre Dame the first game of the year.

“The first game was tough, it was 1-0 and we were just getting into the groove of things,” Smith said. “I think now we’re ready to work together and give it our best shot.”

“It will be a good battle and I think we have a shot,” Morton said. “We just have to play our game and work hard for it.”

PND 8, Orion-Sherrard 0: O-S United coach Rick Cline said his young team grew over the course of the season, which is all he can ask for.

“We looked like a much different, improved team from how we started the year,” he said. “Starting five, six, seven freshmen every game. That’s the first time we’ve ever done that. It was a blast watching the whole team grow in the game.”

O-S finished 16-9 after falling to a stout Irish team.

“I’m very proud of the girls,” Cline said, “and how they conducted themselves.”

