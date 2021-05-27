Geneseo girls shut out Alleman to win first Big 6 soccer title

In a matchup of two undefeated teams that had never won a Western Big 6 Conference title, Geneseo played well top-to-bottom in a 4-0 shutout of Alleman on Thursday.
The Maple Leafs (12-2, 7-0 Big 6) posted their ninth shutout of the season on a windy night with temperatures in the 50s on Geneseo's home pitch to win its first Big 6 title after last season was cancelled because of the pandemic.
It was the first time being shutout this season for Alleman (6-4-1, 4-1-1), which was eliminated from Big 6 contention after the loss with a game against Rock Island yet to be played.
Geneseo sophomore Danielle Beach came off the bench to score the first two goals, putting her team ahead with scores in the 12th and 43rd minutes. She danced around a defender and found the corner of the net for the opening, and ultimately deciding, goal.
Senior captain and leading scorer Taylor DeSplinter extended the lead with scores in the 52nd and 78th minutes. Jenah Hart assisted both DeSplinter goals.
Geneseo, which played its third game in three days, was coming off Wednesday’s 1-0 loss to the fifth-ranked team in Iowa Class 3A, Pleasant Valley.
DeSplinter said the team anticipated a tough game against Alleman, and the Leafs brought it. Geneseo out-shot Alleman 14-6 on goal.
“From the back to the top, we were all there,” the St. Ambrose University soccer commit said. “I’m just proud of how we all played today.”
DeSplinter credits the past experience the team, which started five seniors, has with each other. She remained grateful the team could even play this season amid the pandemic, and winning a first conference title made it even more satisfying.
“Alleman is a good team,” DeSplinter said, “but I’m happy that we came out with this win and that we did it all together as a team.”
The Geneseo defenders and senior keeper Cadence Talbert had to keep Alleman and its talented, quick forwards off the board to shut out the Pioneers.
Talbert, a soccer commit to Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Fla., said good communication has been vital to the team’s success on the back line. She finished with six saves and closed out the shutout despite a brief exit after being shaken up on a collision with an Alleman forward.
“For me and all the other seniors, it’s most important to us that we have achieved this goal together,” she said. “We’ve all played together since we were little kids and I feel like the confidence we have in each other and the training with each other just helps boost us to our next goal.”
Playing tough teams throughout the season helped prepare the Leafs, who have five players committed to play soccer in college, for another challenge.
Senior defender Mikala Warner, a Black Hawk College soccer commit, said the back line had some of its best communication of the season Thursday.
“As a center back, it’s kind of hard because you have to read runs from both sides,” she said. “We were able to do that tonight.”
Warner said the circumstances of this season make a first Big 6 title even more special.
“Since we didn’t have a season last year, we had to make up for it this year,” she said. “Game by game we got better, and now we’re here.”
Coach Harvey Morton said the Alleman game had to be rolled back with the postseason schedule beginning next week, which created the trio of games to finish the regular season.
“I’m proud of the girls,” said Morton, who coached the boys and girls soccer teams to their first Big 6 titles in their respective debut seasons in the conference this past year. “They hung in there, they battled to be the Western Big 6 champs in the first year. We didn’t have our best game last night, but they put it together tonight.”
It took a team effort for Geneseo to cap an undefeated conference season against a talented Alleman team also searching for its first Big 6 title.
Alleman and Geneseo are both in a loaded Class 2A Peoria Richwoods Sectional that kicks off Tuesday. Dunlap is the No. 1 seed and Geneseo is No. 2. Alleman is No. 4, and Rock Island is No. 6. Geneseo hosts seventh-seeded Orion-Sherrard to open the postseason Tuesday.
“They came out to start the game with that intention of going hard, trying to get after it and trying to score early,” Morton said of his Leafs. “We’re glad to have that competition before postseason.”