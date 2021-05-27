Geneseo girls shut out Alleman to win first Big 6 soccer title

“From the back to the top, we were all there,” the St. Ambrose University soccer commit said. “I’m just proud of how we all played today.”

DeSplinter credits the past experience the team, which started five seniors, has with each other. She remained grateful the team could even play this season amid the pandemic, and winning a first conference title made it even more satisfying.

“Alleman is a good team,” DeSplinter said, “but I’m happy that we came out with this win and that we did it all together as a team.”

The Geneseo defenders and senior keeper Cadence Talbert had to keep Alleman and its talented, quick forwards off the board to shut out the Pioneers.

Talbert, a soccer commit to Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Fla., said good communication has been vital to the team’s success on the back line. She finished with six saves and closed out the shutout despite a brief exit after being shaken up on a collision with an Alleman forward.