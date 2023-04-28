GENESEO – The Geneseo and North Scott High School girls soccer teams both felt like they could have ended Friday night with a win.

In a cross-river matchup between two of the top teams in the area, the Lancers and Maple Leafs battled to a 2-2 draw. The two teams played to a 1-1 draw last season at North Scott when the game was ended by lightning.

Kendall Knisley’s free kick goal in the 50th minute was the last tally of the night for the Lancers (9-0-1) on Friday.

Geneseo (12-2-2) led Iowa’s second-ranked team in Class 2A 2-1 at halftime, but Knisley’s free kick just outside the box split through the Leafs’ wall of defenders for the game-tying score. Illinois teams do not play overtime in non-conference games during the regular season.

Knisley said it was kind of disappointing to end in a tie, but the game was a good test with the last few weeks of the regular season coming up.

“At halftime we knew we were still in this,” she said. “We really just needed that high energy and we really needed to be intense, physical and we obviously didn’t get some of the calls so we just had to push through it.”

North Scott sophomore Kennadi Thiessen assisted freshman Kenzie Moeller’s goal in the 17th minute to give the Lancers an early lead. Geneseo answered right back with a Katlyn Seaman goal two minutes later that came off a Gia Ritter corner.

Taylor Minnaert fired a shot that snuck just over Natalie Knepper’s head in the 26th minute to give the Leafs their only lead of the night.

On Knisley’s game-tying free kick, Addison Smith was not able to make a good jump on the ball as it flew between the Geneseo defenders.

“It sounds like we just opened up a little early on it, and then Addison couldn’t see it come through, so that’s why she didn’t make a play on it,” Geneseo coach Harvey Morton said. “We’ll have to work on that Monday.”

It was a good test for Geneseo as it begins a strong stretch of teams to finish the year against Moline, Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf.

“We got some good competition to learn from and tonight was a great game,” Morton said. “It could have went either way and both teams had good runs. We missed a few and they missed some, so I was pretty happy with how we played. I thought we played really well against a formation that we haven’t seen.”

North Scott finished with a 12-6 advantage in shots on goal.

Trying to contain Knisley, one of the better offensive players in the area, was also a good test for the Leafs. She had another free kick opportunity that Smith was able to make a leaping save on.

“She can put the ball where she wants to and she’s got a nose for the ball. She’s a very good player,” Morton said. “We lost her a few times and she put some shots on us. Definitely a good player.”

North Scott coach Dion Ayers said his team did not have its best game possession-wise, but it was able to battle back and tie it up. The Lancers made two final runs in the final minute as Smith finished with 10 saves.

“I think we left a lot on the field by missing some passes we couldn’t afford to miss,” Ayers said. “But the heart, the desire, the commitment, it was there. Our starters played a lot more minutes tonight then they have been most of the year.”

Knisley said the good non-conference matchup was a good test as the Lancers gear up for their bigger matchups in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

“They’re very physical and teams like PV or Bettendorf and Assumption, they’re also going to be physical,” Knisley said, “so it was a good game to get before we play all those really good teams.”