Geneseo soccer bounces back in Big 6 win over Sterling

A week after a let-down performance in Galesburg, the Geneseo High School boys soccer team got right in Tuesday’s 6-1 Western Big 6 Conference win over Sterling.
Connor Nelson had a hat trick and Nathan Vergane tallied three assists for the Maple Leafs (8-4, 3-1 Big 6), which out-shot Sterling 12-3 on goal. The Golden Warriors fell to 6-4, 2-2.
Vergane said the team did not play well in the second half and seemed to not want it as much as their opponent in last week’s 2-1 loss to Galesburg in which the Leafs led 1-0 at halftime.
“We definitely got it back tonight, though. I thought tonight was a great game,” Vergane said. “We had our home fans cheering for us, we were more active, we had better touches, better crosses. Connor Nelson did a great job shooting, heading. Bennett Kreiner did a great job. Just overall in general everyone did well.”
Geneseo struck first in the 12th minute when Nelson scored off a Vergane Corner. Kreiner scored the next two Geneseo goals in the 21st and 22nd minutes off Vergane assists. Sterling’s lone score came in the 25th minute when a Fabricio Pena penalty kick trickled past Gage Tafoya’s initial deflection.
Geneseo held a 3-1 halftime lead before Nelson tacked on the next two goals in the first 12 minutes after halftime. Hunter Clark-Holke closed the scoring with a PK goal in the 61st minute.
Nelson said the team brought the energy in the win compared to last week in its first Big 6 loss on the Galesburg turf.
“We knew we had to come back harder,” Nelson said. “We were ready in both halves for one of the first times this year. We need to keep that up, but our defense always does an amazing job of keeping the opposing team out. I think we did a really good job tonight of working it through the mids.”
Geneseo coach Harvey Morton said the team talked some things out regarding the second half of the loss against Galesburg. A good week of practice preceded Tuesday’s controlling win.
The Leafs remain in second place after Quincy (4-0 Big 6) beat Galesburg 5-2.
“We got out early tonight and played hard to start,” Morton said. “We haven’t played two good halves. … Today we kind of put a full game together.”