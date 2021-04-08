Geneseo soccer clinches share of WB6 title

GENESEO — The Maple Leafs boys soccer team knew what was at stake on Thursday night.
With a chance to clinch at least a share of the Western Big 6 title, the Leafs went out onto the pitch and got the job done, beating Quincy 3-0.
Geneseo can win the title outright with a win against Rock Island in the final game of the season.
Senior forward/midfielder Ethan Holke found the back of the net twice in the rain soaked game, with his first goal coming off of a Hayden Curcuru cross in the ninth minute and his second scored off of a deflected free kick in the 61st minute. Holke’s cousin Hunter Clark-Holke also scored in the 12th minute off of a pass from Curcuru.
Ethan Holke’s pair of scores helped put the Maple Leafs (9-0, 6-0 WB6) atop the Western Big 6 regardless of what happens in the final conference game with Rock Island. He said the team kept its composure coming into the game.
“We didn’t want to be overconfident coming into the match,” Holke said. “We fought together as a team and came out the other side with the win.”
While it was his name that found itself on the scoresheet, Ethan Holke said he knows how important the whole team is to the offensive flow.
“A goal is a goal at the end of the game,” he said. “It could have been anyone to finish the shots, but tonight it was me. We work the ball up the field so it takes all 10 outfield players to get the job done.”
Geneseo coach Harvey Morton echoed his senior’s sentiments and mentioned that the team tried a new offensive strategy Thursday.
“It took every kid out on the field tonight to come away with the win,” Morton said. “We tried to possess the ball a bit more and build up the offense that way instead of going for the big ball to play a forward through. Our backline played excellent again, and for an opposing team that combination of solid offense and defense is a lot to deal with.”
A key part of the Geneseo offense is the ability of its center forwards to control the ball and hold up the play to look for an open man moving up the field. That was on display against the Blue Devils.
“That’s something that’s been a part of our offense for a long time,” Morton said. “It allows other players to get into a forward position and makes us unpredictable.”
The play from the forwards and midfielders was remarkable in the game, and Morton loves how interchangeable his squad can be in the forward line and attacking midfield.
“All of our forwards are unselfish players who are just looking to do the right thing,” Morton said. “All three of the Holkes do a great job playing with passion, and they are great for the program as a whole to have leaders like them playing hard for every ball.”
Quincy (6-5-1, 3-1-1 WB6) had trouble getting into their final third, totaling only six shots with two on target. Geneseo keeper Zach Nelson only had to make one save in the match as the Maple Leafs' backline did a great job of blocking shots before they could be put in a dangerous position.
The Maple Leafs will look to remain undefeated on the season with two final games. Geneseo has a non-conference matchup with Moline on Monday and finishes off the season at Rock Island, where it can clinch the title outright.
The game plan from Morton and his team will be simple.
“Just keep doing what we’ve done and play our pace and our style,” Morton said. “The Rocks have a great program and are a quality club. Whatever the conditions are, we just want to settle in and play our game.”