Geneseo soccer clinches share of WB6 title

GENESEO — The Maple Leafs boys soccer team knew what was at stake on Thursday night.

With a chance to clinch at least a share of the Western Big 6 title, the Leafs went out onto the pitch and got the job done, beating Quincy 3-0.

Geneseo can win the title outright with a win against Rock Island in the final game of the season.

Senior forward/midfielder Ethan Holke found the back of the net twice in the rain soaked game, with his first goal coming off of a Hayden Curcuru cross in the ninth minute and his second scored off of a deflected free kick in the 61st minute. Holke’s cousin Hunter Clark-Holke also scored in the 12th minute off of a pass from Curcuru.

Ethan Holke’s pair of scores helped put the Maple Leafs (9-0, 6-0 WB6) atop the Western Big 6 regardless of what happens in the final conference game with Rock Island. He said the team kept its composure coming into the game.

“We didn’t want to be overconfident coming into the match,” Holke said. “We fought together as a team and came out the other side with the win.”

While it was his name that found itself on the scoresheet, Ethan Holke said he knows how important the whole team is to the offensive flow.